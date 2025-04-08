Sky Carp Suffer First Defeat

April 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Despite another solid pitching performance, the Sky Carp couldn't muster enough offense to avoid their first defeat of the season Tuesday night, falling 3-2 to host Cedar Rapids.

The Sky Carp staged a rally that came up just short in the ninth inning. Trailing 3-0, Fenwick Trimble and Gage Miller walked to start the inning. After a strikeout, Brock Vradenburg hit a double to drive home Trimble, and Michael Snyder hit a sacrifice fly to bring the Carp within a run before the Kernels closed the game out.

Emmett Olson, working a planned short start, retired all six batters he faced. Will Schomberg was nearly as good in three innings, allowing just one run.

Holt Jones kept the Carp in the game, throwing two scoreless innings that included three strikeouts.

Ryan Ignoffo collected a base hit for the fourth straight game to highlight the offensive performance.

The Sky Carp will return home Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. to take on the Quad Cities River Bandits in the first of a six-game series.

