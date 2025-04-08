Loons Knock 15 Hits, Win 10-5 in Road Opener over Lugnuts

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (2-2) scored 10 runs on 15 hits and stranded 14 Lansing Lugnuts (1-3) runners on base to take a 10-5 win on a chilly 35-degree Tuesday night at Jackson® Field™.

- Zyhir Hope and Logan Wagner each drove in three runs. After the first two reached ahead of Hope in the first innings, he laced a double 107 mph into left-center to score both runners. Wagner next-up whipped an RBI single to right field.

- In the third, Wagner struck again, with one out and a runner on, he hammered a 3-1 pitch 400 feet onto the lawn beyond the right field fence. It was 103 mph, Wagner's first homer of the year, and gave Great Lakes a 5-0 lead.

- Christian Romero started for Great Lakes. Despite allowing eight hits over four innings, Lansing only scored three runs. After a leadoff homer by Rodney Green Jr. in the third, he sat down the next three. Romero did not permit a walk in his outing.

- The Lugnuts most fruitful inning was a two-run bottom of the fourth, where they strung together four hits. They left two on to end the inning and a combined seven men on base in the middle innings.

- Robinson Ortiz earned the win by navigating around two walks for a scoreless fifth. It was his first win as a Loon since May 16th, 2021, his last stint with Great Lakes.

- The Loons scored two runs in the fourth and a three-spot in the seventh. Eduardo Guerrero had an RBI triple in the fourth and was brought home by a Kendall George sac fly. In the seventh, Hope lasered an RBI single into right field, and with the bases loaded Nelson Quiroz tacked on two with an opposite-field single to left field.

- Livan Reinoso retired the final three Lansing batters, making his third appearance in the first four games of 2025.

Rounding Things Out

Josue De Paula reached three times and delivered his first triple in High-A, squaring a ball into the right field alley in the seventh. The Loons had two triples in the contest, the last two triple game as a club was on June 12, 2024, against Dayton.

Up Next

Great Lakes and Lansing matchup tomorrow Wednesday, April 9th. The first pitch is at 6:05 p.m. in Lansing.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

