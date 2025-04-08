'Caps Conquered by Captains in 6-4 Loss

April 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps put the potential game-tying run on second base in the ninth inning but failed to complete the rally, falling to the Lake County Captains 6-4 Tuesday evening at Classic Park.

The Whitecaps failed to convert on several prime opportunities, finishing just 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position while striking out 15 times in the defeat.

The Whitecaps scored first as Max Clark plated Bennett Lee on an infield single in the second inning, but the Captains were quick to respond, as Jose Devers and Esteban Gonzalez blasted back-to-back homers in the bottom half to put Lake County in front 2-1. Lake County then added four runs in the fourth inning - featuring a two-run single by Alfonsin Rosario - expanding their lead to 6-1. The 'Caps then struck back in the eighth as designated hitter Andrew Jenkins added a two-run homer to slice the Lake County lead in half, 6-3. 'Caps reliever Eric Silva held the Captains scoreless through the final four innings with five strikeouts - sending the game into the ninth with the lead still at 6-3. The 'Caps pushed a run across in the ninth as Bennett Lee scored on a passed ball, but the rally fell short, as Izaac Pacheco struck out to end the game.

The Captains improve to 3-1 while the Whitecaps fall to 3-1. Lake County reliever Jack Jasiak (1-0) secures his first win, tossing 2.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts while closer Steven Perez collects his first save - shutting the 'Caps down in the ninth. Whitecaps starter Carlos Marcano (0-1) suffers his first loss, giving up four runs through 3.2 innings of work. The Whitecaps have struggled in head-to-head matchups against Lake County the last two years, going just 6-16 against Lake County over their last 22 meetings.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this series against the Lake County Captains from Classic Park on Wednesday at 6:35 pm. Pitcher Rayner Castillo is scheduled to make his Whitecaps debut against Captains lefty Josh Hartie. Tune in to broadcast coverage on the Whitecaps Baseball Network beginning at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action, or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.