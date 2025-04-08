Big Inning Downs Chiefs Tuesday

April 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs scored all five of their runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on Tuesday to rally past the Chiefs, 5-3.

Peoria took a 2-0 lead into the home half of the sixth before a South Bend ambush quickly flipped the game on its head. After a clean fifth inning, Jawilme Ramirez encountered the top of the Cubs order. Cristian Hernandez doubled to lead off the inning. After a wild pitch moved him to third, an RBI single from Andy Garriola cut the Chiefs lead to 2-1. Ramirez responded by retiring the next two South Bend batters, before a walk forced his exit from the contest. Former South Bend hurler, Angel Gonzalez, entered for Peoria. Brian Kalmer smashed the first pitch he saw for a two-run, go-ahead triple, giving South Bend their first lead of the night at 3-2. Two pitches later, an infield hit from Ivan Brethowr scored Kalmer to extend the South Bend edge to 4-2. Reginald Preciado capped off the inning with an RBI double. Three of the five runs were charged to Ramirez, who was charged with the loss.

The Chiefs were in control early behind starting pitcher Hancel Rincon. In three starts against the Cubs a season ago, Rincon was 3-0 with a 1.93 ERA. The right-hander was on his game again Tuesday. He whiffed six batters over four shutout frames and did not allow a runner past second base. Rincon lowered his career ERA to 1.59 against South Bend.

In the top of the third, an RBI hit from Tre Richardson fractured a scoreless tie and staked the Chiefs to their first lead of the season. Richardson reached base three times Tuesday from the nine spot.

With the lead 1-0 entering the top of the sixth, Richardson was again in the middle of the Peoria offense. Following a lead-off single, Richardson swiped second to place himself in scoring position. With one out in the inning, Ian Petrutz took advantage of getting a third look at Cubs starter Tyler Schlaffer. Petrutz laced a double past a diving Rafael Morel in center to extend the Peoria lead to 2-0. Schlaffer departed after walking Brayden Jobert. He logged 5 1/3 innings on Tuesday and did not factor in the decision.

The Peoria offense threatened in both the eighth and ninth innings, but came up short of a rally. Joshua Baez's RBI single in the eighth cut the deficit to 5-3. In the ninth, the Chiefs got the tying run on base, but Miguel Villarroel flied out to end the contest.

Game two of the series is scheduled for Wednesday at Four Winds Field. Darlin Saladin, who notched six wins for the Chiefs in 2024, is the scheduled starter. First pitch is set for 6:05 PM CDT.

