Judkins Dominates, Nuts Capture First Win of 2025

April 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Grant Judkins fanned eight batters in four hitless innings and Darlyn Montero 's two-run single capped a four-run third-inning rally, helping the Lansing Lugnuts (1-2) beat the Fort Wayne TinCaps (2-1), 5-3, on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps threatened in the ninth to complete the season-opening sweep. Jake Snider's RBI double off Henry Gómez put the potential game-tying runs at second and third with only one out.

Gómez - a Rule 5 selection from St. Louis in his A's organizational debut - struck out Jack Costello, then fell behind Padres No. 24 prospect Rosman Verdugo 3-and-0. Given the green light, Verdugo grounded out to third baseman Tommy White, closing out the Nuts' first win of the season.

The Lugnuts had lost the first two games to Fort Wayne 5-0 and 4-1, entering the third inning on Sunday with just one run scored in their first 20 innings. Rodney Green, Jr. walked, third baseman Verdugo committed a throwing error on a White fielder's choice, and Joshua Kuroda-Grauer singled to load the bases against starter Eric Yost.

Jared Dickey followed with a sacrifice fly, Nate Nankil walked to reload the bases, Clark Elliott brought in White with an RBI groundout to first, and Montero lined a single into left to score both Kuroda-Grauer and Nankil for a 4-0 lead.

Nankil added an RBI double in the seventh to give insurance to a strong pitching performance led by Judkins.

The right-hander from Iowa struck out one batter in the first inning, two in the second, three straight in the third, and two in a perfect fourth inning, stranding four walks in his season debut.

2024 11th-rounder Kyle Robinson blanked the TinCaps in the fifth and sixth, striking out three.

Fort Wayne threatened in the seventh off Yehizon Sanchez on a single, two walks and a dropped sacrifice fly by left fielder Elliott, but Mark Adamiak limited the damage to two runs, inducing a double play from Costello and a groundout from Verdugo.

Adamiak then worked a perfect eighth before handing the baton to Gómez for the eventful ninth.

Lugnuts shortstop Kuroda-Grauer went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles before departing the game due to injury precaution in the seventh after chasing a Brandon Butterworth bloop single into left field.

Montero and Elliott each added two-single games, part of an eight-hit offensive effort.

After a day off on Monday, the Nuts return to Michigan's state capital on Tuesday, opening the 66-game home schedule with a six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons from April 8-13. S ingle game tickets are on sale at the Jackson ® Field™ box office, available for purchase at (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.

