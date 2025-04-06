Dayton Dragons Homestand Preview for April 8-13 at Day Air Ballpark, Presented by AES Ohio
April 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Dayton Dragons News Release
Tuesday, April 8 - Sunday, April 13, 2025
Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio
Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Fort Wayne TinCaps (San Diego Padres)
GAME SCHEDULE
- Tuesday, April 8 at 7:05 PM
- Wednesday, April 9 at 7:05 PM
- Thursday, April 10 at 7:05 PM
- Friday, April 11 at 7:05 PM
- Saturday, April 12 at 1:05 PM
- Sunday, April 13 at 1:05 PM
All 132 Dragons games in 2025 can be heard on the radio home of the Dragons, FOX Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at wone.com.
TICKETS
Lawn tickets and a limited number of stadium seats are available for games on this homestand. Single game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com/tickets.
DRAGONS ON THE FIELD
Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers :
- Tuesday: Nestor Lorant
- Wednesday: Jose Montero
- Thursday: Luke Hayden
- Friday: Chase Burns
- Saturday: Adam Serwinowski
- Sunday: Gabriel Aguilera
Team update :
The Dragons are opening their 25 th season in the Midwest League on the road with a series at West Michigan April 4-6. Seven members of the Dragons roster are ranked among the Reds top-30 prospects.
The group is headlined by Chase Burns, ranked as the Reds #1 prospect by MLB Pipeline and #2 by Baseball America). Burns was the Reds first round draft pick in 2024. The Dragons roster also includes third baseman Ricardo Cabrera, ranked as the Reds #10 prospect by both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America. Starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski is ranked as the Reds #12 prospect by MLB Pipeline. Carlos Jorge is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Reds #21 prospect. Leo Balcazar is listed at #23 by Baseball America and #25 by MLB Pipeline. Connor Burns is ranked by Baseball America as the Reds #25 prospect. Starting pitcher Luke Hayden is the Reds #30 prospect on the MLB Pipeline list.
DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT
Tuesday, April 8
National Anthem Performer: Prime A Cappella
Honor Guard: WPAFB
ASL: MSgt. Michelle Lee
Dragons Present: LYD Band
Princess Jade
Retirement Village People
God Bless America: Remedy A Cappella
Wednesday, April 9
National Anthem Performer: National Trail Middle School & High School Choir
Honor Guard: Butler Tech D. Russel Lee High School Color Guard
Dragons Present in Partnership with Winsupply: National Trail Steel Drum Band
Thursday, April 10
National Anthem Performer: Lakota Eastside Voices
Honor Guard: Fairborn High School AFJROTC
Dragons Present in Partnership with Winsupply: Little Miami High School Band
Friday, April 11
National Anthem Performer: Indian Riffle Elementary School
Saturday, April 12
National Anthem Performer: Harman School from Oakwood City Schools
Sunday, April 13
National Anthem Performer: Kettering Children's Choir
Dragons Present in Partnership with Winsupply: UD Dance Team
Spotlight on Dayton: UD Dance Team
DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY
The Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle occurs during Dragons home games where each week, the winner will take home 50 percent of the total pot. The other 50 percent will support the Dayton Dragons Foundation. The pot will start at $2,500 on opening night. Raffle tickets are available in person at Dragons home games. Fans can also play online at DaytonDragons5050.com.
$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or
$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or
$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or
$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets
Great Clips Fun Zone
Burn off some energy playing games and running through inflatables at the Great Clips Fun Zone. Located behind the batter's eye near center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is open Saturday (April 12), and Sunday (April 13). Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information visit https://www.milb.com/dayton/ballpark/funzone.
Penn Station Buy One Get One Coupon
Every Tuesday when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable at all participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at www.daytondragons.com/pennstation
Free Wash Friday presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash
Every Friday throughout the season Flying Ace Express Car Wash is treating Dragons fans to an exclusive Free Wash at any of their local car wash locations. Scan the QR code as you exit Day Air ballpark and keep your ride clean all summer long. Learn more at www.daytondragons.com/freewashfriday
Saturday, April 12: Friends & Family Games presented by Wendy's
Dragons Friends & Family Games, presented by Wendy's, provide the best deal in town. Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggie Bag meal voucher, and Dragons hat for just $17 for stadium seats or $13 for lawn tickets. For more info visit www.daytondragons.com/friends
Wendy's Dave's Single Saturdays return for the 2025 season. If the Dragons hit five (5) singles, every fan in attendance on Saturday, April 12, will receive a coupon for a Dave's Single BOGO.
Post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream is back for all day games in 2025, including Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13. Children 11 and under can participate and receive a Graeter's coupon to redeem outside the stadium. For more info visit www.daytondragons.com/kidsrunthebases
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 6, 2025
- Dayton Dragons Homestand Preview for April 8-13 at Day Air Ballpark, Presented by AES Ohio - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (2:00 PM Game at West Michigan) - Dayton Dragons
- Quad Cities Sweeps Season-Opening Twin Bill - Quad Cities River Bandits
- River Bandits Spoil Home Opener, Sweep Doubleheader - Peoria Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dayton Dragons Stories
- Dayton Dragons Homestand Preview for April 8-13 at Day Air Ballpark, Presented by AES Ohio
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (2:00 PM Game at West Michigan)
- Whitecaps Score 2 in 11th, Edge Dragons 4-3 on Saturday Afternoon
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (2:00 Game at West MIchigan)
- Burns Dominates But Dragons' Bullpen Struggles in 7-0 Loss at West Michigan