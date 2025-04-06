Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (2:00 PM Game at West Michigan)

April 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, April 6, 2025 l Game #3

LMCU Ballpark l Grand Rapids, Mich. l 2:00 p.m.

Radio : Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (0-2) at West Michigan Whitecaps (2-0)

RH Gabriel Aguilera or LH Adam Serwinowski at West Michigan LH Andrew Sears

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the last game of a three-game series.

The Dragons annual home "Opening Night" is set for Tuesday, April 8 at 7:05 pm against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

Last Game: Saturday afternoon, West Michigan's Johnny Peck delivered a walk-off, two-run single with one out in the bottom of the 11 th inning for the win. The Dragons had trailed 2-0 through seven innings and had not picked up a hit before they scored two runs on two hits in the eighth to tie the game. Dayton briefly took the lead in the top of the 11 th on an RBI ground out by Logan Tanner. Injury Note : Saturday's scheduled Dayton starting pitcher, Adam Serwinowski, was removed from the lineup after cards were exchanged, but before the first pitch, due to a cut suffered during warm-ups. He is not expected to miss additional time and will be slotted back into the rotation on a date to be announced soon.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, April 8 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant

Wednesday, April 9 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Jose Montero

Thursday, April 10 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Luke Hayden

Friday, April 11 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Chase Burns (0-0, 0.00)

Saturday, April 12 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski

Sunday, April 13 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

