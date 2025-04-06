Late Comeback Falls Short vs Lugnuts
April 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - After trailing by five runs, the TinCaps put the tying runs in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field, but ultimately lost to the Lansing Lugnuts (A's affiliate), 5-3.
Lansing (1-2) scored four runs in the third and added another in the seventh to take a commanding 5-0 lead.
With the temperature in the 40s, Fort Wayne (2-1) fought back with two runs in the home seventh. Then in the ninth, center fielder Jake Snider, who was credited with a sacrifice fly earlier, ripped a one-out RBI double. However, Lugnuts closer Henry Gómez buckled down to strand a pair in scoring position to end the game.
Snider finished with two hits and a walk. Catcher Addison Kopack reached base three times as well with a single, two walks, and the ninth-inning run.
Despite the result, the TinCaps took two out of three games in the series-opening series.
Next Game: Tuesday, April 8 @ Dayton (7:05 p.m.)
TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Ian Koenig
Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Nestor Lorant
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com
