Clark Lifts 'Caps to Wild Walk-Off

April 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Outfielder Max Clark delivered a game-tying home run and Andrew Jenkins scored on a game-ending wild pitch as the West Michigan Whitecaps capped off a series sweep of the Dayton Dragons with their second consecutive walk-off victory by a score of 7-6 in 10 innings Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

The Detroit Tigers top prospect finishes the series 4-for-10 with five RBI while drawing six walks to just three strikeouts and his first home run of the season - a three-run shot - helping West Michigan complete the sweep.

Dayton jumped in front early, as outfielder Yerlin Confidan crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly in the first inning before coming home on a passed ball in the third - putting the Dragons in front 2-0. Meanwhile, Dayton starter Adam Serwinowski looked strong through three innings of work, limiting the 'Caps to three baserunners while recording two strikeouts to maintain the 2-0 lead. West Michigan responded with three runs in the fifth - featuring a two-run double from Cole Turney - forging in front 3-2. It was short-lived, however, as Dayton rallied for four runs in the seventh - highlighted by a Leo Balcazar RBI single - taking a commanding 6-3 advantage. The 'Caps were down to their final out in the eighth inning with a pair of runners on base when Clark delivered the biggest swing of the contest - launching a ball over the left field wall to level the game at 6-6.

In extra innings, 'Caps reliever Preston Howey stranded a runner on third base with back-to-back punchouts in the top of the tenth to keep the game tied at 6-6 before Andrew Jenkins crossed the plate on the wild pitch in the bottom half - sending West Michigan to the 7-6 win, and their second walk-off in as many days.

The Whitecaps improve to 3-0 while the Dragons fall to 0-3. Howey (1-0) secures his first win as a member of the 'Caps pen, while Dragons reliever Easton Sikorski (0-1) suffers his first loss - failing to record an out while allowing the game-winning run. The 'Caps pitching staff continues to impress, finishing the game with 16 strikeouts, and are now leading the Midwest League in strikeouts (40), WHIP (0.83), and opponent batting average (.129) after the first series of the season.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps hit the road for the first time this season, traveling to Eastlake, Ohio, for a six-game series with the defending Midwest League Champion Lake County Captains from Classic Park at 6:35 pm. Tune into the broadcast coverage on the Whitecaps Baseball Network beginning at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get tickets for Saturday's contest, or listen to the game live at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.