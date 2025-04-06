Dragons Suffer Second Straight Extra Inning Loss, Falling 7-6 at West Michigan

Grand Rapids, Mich. - West Michigan's Andrew Jenkins raced in from third base on a wild pitch to break a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Whitecaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 7-6 on Sunday afternoon. The Whitecaps swept the season-opening three-game series in Grand Rapids. The last two games of the set both went to extra innings.

The Dragons held a 6-3 with two outs in the bottom of the eighth before West Michigan mounted a comeback to win the game.

Game Summary :

The Dragons opened the game with back-to-back hits, getting a single from Yerlin Confidan and a double to the warning track in left field by Leo Balcazar to move Confidan to third. After Carlos Jorge was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Ricardo Cabrera delivered a deep fly out to right field to drive in Confidan and give the Dragons a 1-0 lead.

The Dragons added another run in the third when Confidan doubled off the left field fence, advanced to third on an error, and scored on a passed ball to make it 2-0.

Dragons starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski, who had been scheduled to start on Saturday but was scratched after suffering a cut to his finger, worked the first three innings on Sunday for the Dragons and had an impressive High-A debut. The 20-year-old did not allow a run, surrendering three hits (all singles) with no walks and three strikeouts, featuring a fastball from 93-95 mph and a good slider.

Gabriel Aguilera replaced Serwinowski to start the fourth. After a quick fourth inning, Aguilera ran into major problems in the fifth as West Michigan sent nine batters to the plate, scoring three runs on two hits, three walks, and a hit batsman, as the Whitecaps took a 3-2 lead.

The Dragons regained the lead in the seventh, getting a run-scoring single by Leo Balcazar to tie the game, and an RBI ground out by Ariel Almonte for the lead. An error in the inning helped the Dragons build their advantage to 6-3.

Dayton reliever Brody Jessee worked scoreless frames in the sixth and seventh. Jessee went back out for the eighth and allowed two base runners with one out before getting a strikeout for the second out of the inning. But on a 3-2 pitch, West Michigan's Max Clark tied the game with a three-run opposite field home run to left to make it 6-6.

The Dragons had great chances to score in both the ninth and 10th innings but struggled with strikeouts in key moments. Balcazar led off the top of the ninth for Dayton with a double but he was stranded at second after three straight strikeouts of Almonte, Cabrera, and Victor Acosta. In the 10th, the Dragons had the go-ahead runner at third with one out but could not score when both Connor Burns and Trey Faltine struck out.

In the bottom of the 10th, Dayton's Easton Sikorski allowed a lead-off single that moved the free runner to third base, and then fired a wild pitch that brought in the run to break the 6-6 tie and end the game.

The Dragons finished with seven hits. Balcazar was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a walk, and an RBI. Confidan had two hits including a double and scored three runs.

Up Next : The Dragons annual home "Opening Night" game is Tuesday, April 8 at 7:05 pm against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets. Nestor Lorant, the Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2024, is scheduled to start for the Dragons.

On the Air : All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

