Carp Sweep the Cubs

April 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT, WI - The Sky Carp found a clean way to start their 2025 season: With a sweep of the South Bend Cubs.

The Carp held off the Cubs 5-4 on a sunny, chilly afternoon before 622 fans at ABC Supply Stadium.

It looked as though the Sky Carp would run away with this one early, as they delighted the sun-soaked funs with four runs in the first inning.

Ryan Ignoffo highlighted the frame with a two-run single, with the final run coming in on a balk from South Bend.

The Sky Carp's offense struggled for the remainder of the game, but the team's pitching staff was up to the task.

Jake Brooks went the first four innings and allowed just one run. Gabe Bierman allowed a single run in two frames, and Jesse Bergin collected his second save of the young season when he collected the final five outs without allowing a run.

The Sky Carp will take Monday off before heading to Cedar Rapids for a six-game series with the Kernels. They will return home Tuesday, April 15 for a 1:05 p.m. game against Quad Cities.

