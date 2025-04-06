Kernels Drop Back and Forth Series Finale in Wisconsin 7-6

April 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Appleton, WI - The Cedar Rapids offense notched 12 hits, nine of which went for extra bases, but it was not enough as Wisconsin topped the Kernels in a high-scoring series finale 7-6 Sunday afternoon.

After winning the first two games of the series in Wisconsin, the Kernels hopped on the board early in game three. Kaelen Culpepper tripled to begin the game and, two batters later, was replaced on base by Brandon Winokur, who reached on a fielder's choice. With Winokur on base, he came home to score on a Billy Amick RBI double to put the Kernels on top 1-0. After Khadim Diaw was hit by a pitch, Gabriel Gonzalez doubled the Kernels' lead to 2-0 with another RBI double.

In the bottom of the first, Wisconsin answered right back. Yophery Rodriguez tripled to open the frame and scored on a Blake Burke RBI single. The next batter, Jadher Areinamo, then blasted a two-run home run to jump Wisconsin in front 3-2.

In the top of the second, Cedar Rapids tied it back up. Culpepper singled, stole second and scored on a Kyle DeBarge RBI base hit to even things at 3-3.

In the third, Cedar Rapids regained the lead. Amick tripled to begin the inning, and a batter later scored on a Diaw sac fly to put the Kernels ahead 4-3.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Timber Rattlers again had the answer. Rodriguez doubled to open the frame, and after a groundout moved him to third, he scored on an Areinamo RBI groundout to again even the tally at 4-4.

Wisconsin jumped back ahead in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs in the frame, Burke blasted a solo home run to right field to lift the Timber Rattlers on top 5-4.

That stayed the score until the top of the seventh when the Kernels again evened things up. Amick continued his big day with a double to open the inning and scored two batters later on Gonzalez's second RBI two-base hit to draw back even at 5-5.

In the bottom of the inning, the Timber Rattlers regained the lead, but this time for good. With two outs, Rodriguez drew a walk and scored all the way from first on a Burke RBI double to lift Wisconsin ahead 6-5.

In the eighth, the Rattlers plated a pivotal insurance run. With two outs, back-to-back extra base hits from Tayden Hall and Hedbert Perez combined to score a run to increase the Wisconsin lead to 7-5.

The Kernels got a run back on a Gonzalez solo home run to open the top of the ninth inning but could not plate the tying run and dropped the series finale 7-6.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.