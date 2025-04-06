Captains Crush Loons 13-2, De Paula Homers for Great Lakes
April 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - Great Lakes Loons (1-2) pitchers walked 12 Lake County Captains (2-1) and allowed four home runs in a 13-2 loss on a chilly and sunny 42-degree Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond.
- Payton Martin tied a career-high in strikeouts with six across four innings. The right-hander finished three innings with a punchout. Lake County struck for three runs off Martin, an RBI double, and a solo homer, both hits came with two outs.
- Great Lakes got a run back in the third. Josue De Paula delivered his first home run of the season, a 360-footer over the right field fence. It was the lone Loons hit through the first five innings.
- In the fifth and sixth innings, Great Lakes stranded a combined five runners on base. Wilman Diaz and Zyhir Hope each walked and stole second base, but a Robert Wegielnik strikeout got the Captains out of the jam.
- A hit batter, single, and walk loaded the bases for the Loons in the sixth but just one run came across. A one-out pitch clock violation for ball four to walk Diaz. 1-2 in the Loons order had the opportunity that was erased with two hard-hit outs.
- Lake County would score 10 runs through the final three innings. In the seventh, Ralphy Velazquez went yard, a two-run blast. Jose Devers and Jonah Advincula in the eighth each hit a three-run homer. Great Lakes pitching walked seven Captains in those two frames.
Rounding Things Out
The game saw 388 pitches combined between the two teams.
Up Next
After a day off, Great Lakes begins a six-game road series with the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday, April 8th. The Loons return to Dow Diamond on Tuesday April 15th to begin a six-game home set against the Dayton Dragons. First pitch at 6:05 p.m.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
