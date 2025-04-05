Two TinCaps Two-Run Doubles Send Lugs to Second Loss

April 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps (2-0) used two swings - a two-out Brendan Durfee two-run double in the third inning and a two-out Brandon Butterworth two-run double in the eighth - to hand the Lansing Lugnuts (0-2) a second straight defeat, 4-1, on Saturday afternoon at Parkview Field.

Shut out 5-0 on Opening Day, the Lugnuts scored their first run of the season on a Tommy White RBI hit-by-pitch in the top of the third inning.

They found no further success against Isaiah Lowe and a trio of TinCaps pitchers, finishing the game with three hits, all singles, from Jared Dickey, Cole Conn and Clark Elliott.

19-year-old debuting Nuts starter Steven Echavarria blanked Fort Wayne through the first 2 2/3 innings, striking out three. But with two outs in the third, Echavarria walked Leo De Vries and Jack Costello. Durfee followed with a drive to left-center, bringing in both runners for a 2-1 Fort Wayne lead.

Tom Reisinger relieved Echavarria and tossed 2 1/3 scoreless frames, striking out three, followed by 1 2/3 scoreless innings from Hunter Breault.

The TinCaps found insurance against Garrett Irvin in the eighth, using a Nerwilian Cedeño bunt single, Oswaldo Linares walk, and a pair of stolen bases to put runners at second and third with two outs. That brought up Butterworth, who drilled a fly ball over left fielder Clark Elliott for the TinCaps' second two-run double of the game.

The Nuts threatened in the ninth against Fernando Sanchez via a Dickey one-out single and Jonny Butler two-out walk, but Sanchez struck out Conn to end the game.

One game remains in the season-opening three-game series, pitting Lugnuts right-hander Grant Judkins against TinCaps right-hander Eric Yost at 1:05 p.m. S un day.

The Nuts return to Michigan's state capital on Tuesday, opening the 66-game home schedule with a six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons from April 8-13. S ingle game tickets are on sale at the Jackson ® Field™ box office, available for purchase at (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.