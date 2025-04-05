Back-To-Back Wins for 'Caps to Open 2025

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - For the first time since 2021, the TinCaps have opened a new season with a 2-0 record. Fort Wayne beat the Lansing Lugnuts (A's affiliate), 4-1, on Saturday at Parkview Field.

On a chilly and wet afternoon, the Lugnuts (0-2) began the scoring with a run in the top of the third inning, but their lead didn't last long.

The 'Caps (2-0) jumped in front, 2-1, in the home third as designated hitter Brendan Durfee smacked a two-out, two-run double to drive in shortstop Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) and left fielder Jack Costello. De Vries finished 1-for-4 with a single.

Fort Wayne finally added insurance in the eighth. This time it was second baseman Brandon Butterworth providing a two-out, two-run double that scored center fielder Nerwilian Cedeño, who had singled, and catcher Oswaldo Linares, who walked.

Starting pitcher Isaiah Lowe (No. 10 Padres prospect) worked the first four innings. Garrett Hawkins, pitching in a Minor League Baseball game for the first time since May of 2023 due to injury, dazzled over two perfect innings of relief, striking out four. Eiker Huizi followed with a 1-2-3 seventh and left-hander Fernando Sanchez saved it with a scoreless eighth and ninth.

The TinCaps out-hit the Lugnuts, 9-3.

The last time the 'Caps began a season 3-0 was in 2013.

Next Game: Sunday, April 6 vs. Lansing (1:05 p.m.)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Eric Yost

Lugnuts Probable Starter: RHP Grant Judkins

