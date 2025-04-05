Sky Carp Swipe Away Win in Extras Over Cubs 5-4

April 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Beloit, WI - The South Bend Cubs mounted a big comeback to get themselves back into their Saturday afternoon matinee against the Beloit Sky Carp, but in a back-and-forth battle, Beloit made one big play in extra innings to prevail by a final score of 5-4. Both teams had opportunities, and Beloit has now taken back-to-back wins away from South Bend to begin the season.

For the second straight day this series, Beloit hopped in front early, thanks to a two-run bottom of the 2nd inning. Kenten Egbert got the start, in his Midwest League debut on the mound. Egbert worked a 1-2-3 1st inning, and did it again in the 3rd, but surrendered three total runs in 3.2 innings. The right-hander did not walk a batter, and struck out three.

South Bend, who was shutout to begin the season last night, got on the board for the first time in 2025 when Drew Bowser punched a base hit through the hole on the left side to plate Carter Trice.

Beloit quickly got that run back, however, and then another, making it a 4-1 game after five innings of play. From there, the South Bend Cubs bullpen was the reason the game stayed so close.

Burl Carraway made his return to the mound after missing both the 2023 and 2024 seasons due to injury. In the bottom of the 6th, Carraway recorded a pair of outs, but also dealt three walks. As he departed, Chase Watkins entered. The lefty inherited a situation with the bases loaded, and two outs. In a huge spot, Watkins struck out Eric Rataczak to end the frame, keeping things at 4-1.

That led to the next half inning, when South Bend picked up three runs in the top of the 7th. Cristian Hernandez smacked his third hit of the day for an RBI, and Reivaj Garcia doubled. Hernandez then scored on a wild pitch, and things were even at 4-4.

Watkins worked scoreless and quick-paced innings in both the 7th and 8th, and in the 9th, South Bend had their best chance of the game with the bases loaded and nobody out. The Cubs failed to score, and that gave the Sky Carp a chance to win it.

Beloit started the 9th with a base hit, and eventually put the game winning run at third base. Right-hander Vince Reilly entered the game with one out in the 9th, in his Midwest League debut. The 2024 Myrtle Beach Pelicans closer struck out both Wilfredo Lara, and Ryan Ignoffo, to end the inning, and force extras.

The Cubs once again had a chance to take the lead in the top of the 10th, but Beloit locked things down, and it remained 4-4. Reilly again pitched in the bottom of the 10th, but a base hit by Yiddi Cappe was the game winning hit, and the Sky Carp finished things with a walk-off.

South Bend falls to 0-2 to begin the season, and will hope to salvage the final game this weekend on Sunday afternoon. It will be a 2:05 PM first pitch again from Wisconsin, and right-hander Luis Rujano will make his Midwest League debut on the mound.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.