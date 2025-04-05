Sky Carp Walk It off for 2nd Straight Win

April 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT, WI - Yiddi Cappe delivered Saturday afternoon.

Cappe capped a roller-coaster of an afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium with a walk-off single to left field in the 10 th inning to lead the Sky Carp to a 5-4 win over South Bend Saturday.

The Carp jumped out to an early lead, scoring twice in the second inning. After the Cubs cut into the lead with a run of their own in the fourth, Colby Shade knocked in a run to make it 3-1.

Ryan Ignoffo hit the team's first home run in the fifth inning, a solo shot to left field that made it 4-1. The Cubs rallied for three runs in the seventh to tie the game, eventually sending the contest into extra innings.

Will Kempner worked out of a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the ninth inning, while Justin Storm (1-0) pitched through the 10 th without giving up a run.

In the bottom of the 10 th, Ryan Ignoffo started the inning as the courtesy runner, and was on third base with two outs when Cappe delivered the winning hit, a fly ball to left that sent the Carp to 2-0 on the season.

The two teams will meet again Sunday in the series finale at ABC Supply Stadium. Game time is 1:05 p.m., with Jake Brooks taking the mound for the Sky Carp.

Go to skycarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.