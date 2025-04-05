Sky Carp Walk It off for 2nd Straight Win
April 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT, WI - Yiddi Cappe delivered Saturday afternoon.
Cappe capped a roller-coaster of an afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium with a walk-off single to left field in the 10 th inning to lead the Sky Carp to a 5-4 win over South Bend Saturday.
The Carp jumped out to an early lead, scoring twice in the second inning. After the Cubs cut into the lead with a run of their own in the fourth, Colby Shade knocked in a run to make it 3-1.
Ryan Ignoffo hit the team's first home run in the fifth inning, a solo shot to left field that made it 4-1. The Cubs rallied for three runs in the seventh to tie the game, eventually sending the contest into extra innings.
Will Kempner worked out of a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the ninth inning, while Justin Storm (1-0) pitched through the 10 th without giving up a run.
In the bottom of the 10 th, Ryan Ignoffo started the inning as the courtesy runner, and was on third base with two outs when Cappe delivered the winning hit, a fly ball to left that sent the Carp to 2-0 on the season.
The two teams will meet again Sunday in the series finale at ABC Supply Stadium. Game time is 1:05 p.m., with Jake Brooks taking the mound for the Sky Carp.
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
