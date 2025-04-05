Cedar Rapids Scores Late to Beat Wisconsin

April 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had a late lead but let it get away from them in a 6-4 loss to the Cedar Rapids Kernels Saturday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field. The Rattlers fought back from an early 3-1 deficit to take a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning only to see the visitors tie the game in the seventh and take the lead with two runs on no hits in the eighth.

Wisconsin (0-2) staged a two-out, rally in the bottom of the third to take a 1-0 lead. David Garcia was hit by a pitch, Yophery Rodriguez reached on a bloop single that dropped on the infield dirt at short, and Jadher Areinamo drew a walk to load the bases. Then, Cedar Rapids starting pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo hit Blake Burke with the next pitch to force in the first run of the game.

The Rattlers were left wondering what could have been in that inning as Juan Baez smoked a hard grounder up the middle on the next pitch. However, Hidalgo snared the ball on the mound with a quick reaction to turn the potential run-scoring hit into a 1-3 putout to end the frame with the bases loaded.

Bishop Letson, the Wisconsin starting pitcher, ran into some trouble with one out in the top of the fourth as he walked back-to-back hitters and exited the game. Letson left after 58 pitches with four strikeouts and one hit.

Rayne Doncon greeted reliever Bayden Root with a three-run home run to left-center on a 1-2 pitch to give the Kernels (2-0) a 3-1 lead.

The Timber Rattlers responded in the bottom of the fourth. Eduardo Garcia hit a leadoff double, and Luis Castillo moved him to third with a grounder to the right side of the infield. Yhoswar Garcia drove in Eduardo Garcia with a single.

In the fifth, Areinamo doubled with one out. Burke was next and worked a ten-pitch walk after falling behind 0-2 on the first two pitches. One of the misses to Burke was a wild pitch that moved Areinamo to third base. Baez drove in the tying run with a weak grounder to first that also allowed Burke to move up to second. Eduardo Garcia followed with his second double of the game and this one scored Burke for a 4-3 advantage.

The Kernels tied the game in the top of the seventh. Caeden Kendle singled to start the inning and Kyle DeBarge singled with one out. Reliever Anthony Flores threw a wild pitch to let both runners move into scoring position and Brandon Winokur knocked in Kendle with a grounder to second.

A bout of wildness in the top of the eighth allowed the Kernels to take the lead. Reliever Dikember Sanchez walked the first two batters he faced and hit the third to load the bases with no outs. He would throw a wild pitch to let the go-ahead run score before walking the next batter to reload the bases. Kendle drove in an insurance run for Cedar Rapids with a tricky grounder to first. Sanchez walked one more batter to load the bases again before Zach Peek relieved from the Wisconsin bullpen to get the final two outs of the frame with no further damage.

Paulshawn Pasqualotto entered the game from the Cedar Rapids bullpen in the bottom of the eighth inning and walked the leadoff batter but erased that walk on a double play and ended the inning with a strikeout. He returned for the bottom of the ninth and retired Wisconsin in order to earn the save as he closed out the game.

Despite the teams combining for ten runs, neither offense was efficient. The Kernels stranded ten runners and went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Wisconsin left seven on base while going 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Game three of the series is Sunday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field. The starting pitching matchup is scheduled to be Chandler Welch for the Timber Rattlers against Tanner Hall for the Kernels. Game time is 1:10pm.

Sunday is a busy day at the ballpark. All fans to attend this game will receive a Jackson Chourio Jersey courtesy of Fox Communities Credit Union. Jerseys will be available in the following sizes: Youth Large, Small, Medium, Large, X-Large, XX-Large, 3XL. Catch on the Field allows fans to play catch on the outfield from noon to 12:30pm courtesy of TruGreen. The team will wear their new Timber Rattlers Brewers Sunday jerseys for this game. Also, players will be available for autographs in the TLC Sign Picnic Pavilion at the end of the first base concourse courtesy of Fox Cities Cards after the game.

If you can't make it out to the stadium, catch the broadcast on AM1280, WNAM starting with the pregame show at 12:50pm or internet audio. The game is also available MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

CR 000 300 120 - 6 9 0

WIS 001 120 000 - 4 6 0

HOME RUN:

CR:

Rayne Doncon (1st, 2 on in 4th inning off Bayden Root, 1 out)

WP: Juan Yanez (1-0)

LP: Dikember Sanchez (0-1)

SV: Paulshawn Pasqualotto

TIME: 2:55

ATTN: 1,847

Midwest League Stories from April 5, 2025

