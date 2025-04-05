Whitecaps Score 2 in 11th, Edge Dragons 4-3 on Saturday Afternoon

Grand Rapids, Mich. - West Michigan's Johnny Peck delivered a two-run single with one out in the bottom of the 11th inning to drive in the tying and winning runs as the Whitecaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 4-3 on Saturday afternoon. The Whitecaps have won the first two games of the series that concludes on Sunday at 2:00 pm.

Game Summary:

West Michigan built a 2-0 lead over the first seven innings, holding the Dragons without a hit until the eighth. But Dayton rallied to tie the game in the eighth inning. Ariel Almonte opened the frame for the Dragons with a single to right field, ending West Michigan's hopes of a no-hitter. After Anthony Stephan walked, a wild pitched advanced the runners to second and third, and with one out, Myles Smith reached on an infield single on a high chopper to third base to drive in Almonte. Stephan scored on a passed ball to tie the game at 2-2.

The game went to extra innings before the Dragons took their first lead of the season in the top of the 11th. Free runner Ricardo Cabrera advanced from second to third on a ground out to the pitcher by Smith, and Logan Tanner grounded out to shortstop as Cabrera raced in to score and give the Dragons a 3-2 lead.

West Michigan immediately put pressure on Dayton reliever Jonah Hurney in the bottom of the 11th after Hurney had pitched out of a tough jam in the 10th. The Whitecaps loaded the bases with no outs before Hurney got a ground out to third base as the lead runner was thrown out at the plate for the first out of the inning. But on an 0-2 pitch, Peck singled through the left side of the infield. Max Clark scored easily from third base on the play and Seth Stephenson beat the throw to the plate to score from second and give the Whitecaps a walk-off win.

Dragons scheduled starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski was removed from the lineup before the first pitch was thrown after he suffered a cut during pre-game warm-ups. Brian Edgington started the game on the mound for the Dragons, but since Serwinowski was on the lineup card, he was officially the Dayton starting pitcher despite never throwing a pitch in the game. Edgington pitched well as a last-second replacement, allowing just one run on two hits over four innings. The only run against Edgington was a solo home run by Peck in the fourth. Juan Martinez followed Edginton and worked three innings, allowing one run. Cody Adcock fired two scoreless innings, working the eighth and ninth for the Dragons before Hurney entered the game to begin the 10th and Hurney finished the contest.

Notes: The hits by Almonte and Smith in the eighth inning were the only two hits of the day for the Dragons.

Up Next: The Dragons (0-2) play at West Michigan (2-0) again on Sunday at 2:00 pm. Gabriel Aguilera is scheduled to start the game for the Dragons, though Serwinowski's availability was uncertain and he could potentially come back from his scheduled day on Saturday to start the game on Sunday.

