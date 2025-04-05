Peck Slays Dragons in Walk-Off Winner

April 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps found themselves down a run in the bottom of the 11th inning when John Peck delivered the biggest swing of the day, driving home two runs to walk off the Dayton Dragons Saturday evening at LMCU Ballpark.

Peck - who finished 0-for-5 with four strikeouts on opening night - bounced back to the tune of a 2-for-5 performance with a solo home run, three runs batted in, and a two-run single to win the game in the eleventh.

The 'Caps took the lead in the fourth inning on a solo home run from Peck (the first of the season for West Michigan) before Brett Callahan added an RBI single in the sixth. Meanwhile, the Whitecaps pitching staff held Dayton hitless through the first seven frames - as starter Max Alba and reliever Kenny Serwa allowed just one Dragon to reach base while tallying nine strikeouts to maintain the 2-0 lead. Dayton finally broke through in the eighth, as Dragons outfielder Myles Smith plated Ariel Almonte on an RBI single before a passed ball allowed Anthony Stephan to come home - leveling the game at 2-2. Both sides stalemated in the ninth and tenth innings before the Dragons took their first lead of the season on a Logan Tanner RBI groundout, 3-2. In the bottom of the 11th, Max Clark drew a walk before Seth Stephenson added a single - opening the door for Peck's two-run single - putting the finishing touches on the 4-3 comeback victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 2-0 while the Dragons fall to 0-2. Whitecaps reliever Carlos Lequerica (1-0) secures his first win as a member of the 'Caps pen, tossing two shutout innings, while Dragons reliever Jonah Hurney (0-1) suffers his first loss - giving up two runs through 1.1 innings pitched. Through two games, the 'Caps pitching staff has 24 combined strikeouts while posting a league-best in WHIP (0.60) and opponent batting average (0.78).

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps wrap up this season-opening series against the Dayton Dragons on Sunday afternoon from LMCU Ballpark at 2:00 pm. Lefty Andrew Sears makes his Whitecaps debut on the mound against the Dragons. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network beginning at 1:45 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get tickets for Saturday's contest, or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.