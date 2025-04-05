Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (2:00 Game at West MIchigan)

Saturday, April 5, 2025 l Game #2

LMCU Ballpark l Grand Rapids, Mich. l 2:00 p.m.

Radio : Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (0-1) at West Michigan Whitecaps (1-0)

LH Adam Serwinowski at West Michigan RH Max Alba

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the second game of the 2025 Midwest League season for both teams. This is game two of a three-game series.

Home "Opening Night" for the Dragons is Tuesday, April 8 vs. the Fort Wayne TinCaps at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets

Last Game. Friday night, West Michigan topped the Dragons 7-0 in the season opener for both teams. The Dragons were limited to three hits, all singles. Dayton starting pitcher Chase Burns was outstanding, working four scoreless innings with six strikeouts, allowing one infield hit and one walk.

Manager Vince Harrison Jr. returns for his second season with the Dragons. The Dragons roster is headlined by starting pitcher Chase Burns, the second overall selection in the 2024 draft, and the Reds #1 prospect based on MLB Pipeline's rankings. Burns is #2 on the Reds list in the Baseball America rankings, behind former Dragon Rhett Lowder. Also among the Reds top-30 list based on the MLB Pipeline and Baseball America rankings are third baseman Ricardo Cabrera, starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski, shortstop Leo Balcazar, center fielder Carlos Jorge, catcher Connor Burns, and starting pitcher Luke Hayden. The Dayton roster includes 17 players who spent all or part of the 2024 season with the Dragons, including several key members of last season's playoff team. Last year's Dragons starting shortstop, Leo Balcazar, along with starting center fielder Carlos Jorge, starting second baseman Victor Acosta, co-starting catchers Connor Burns and Logan Tanner, and late-season star John Michael Faile, a catcher/first baseman, are all among the position players on the Dragons 2025 opening night roster. Utilitymen Trey Faltine and Johnny Ascanio also return from 2024. Returning pitchers from the 2024 Dragons include Cody Adcock, Gabriel Aguilera, Brian Edgington, Brody Jessee, Nestor Lorant, Joseph Menefee, Graham Osman, Easton Sikorski, and Dylan Simmons.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, April 6 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera at West Michigan LH Andrew Sears

Tuesday, April 8 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant

Wednesday, April 9 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Jose Montero

Thursday, April 10 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Luke Hayden

Friday, April 11 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Chase Burns (0-0, 0.00)

Saturday, April 12 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski

Sunday, April 13 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera

How to Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

