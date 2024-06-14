Mozzicato's Start Squandered, Bandits Drop Second-Straight to Carp

June 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - From Mozzicato matched a career-high with 6.0-scoreless innings, but the Quad Cities River Bandits failed to score on Friday, as they fell to the Beloit Sky Carp 2-0 at Modern Woodmen Park.

Despite Beloit putting runners in scoring position in three of the left-hander's first four innings, Mozzicato needed just three strikeouts to complete his summer's first quality start. A pair of walks and a Sam Praytor single gave the Sky Carp their best chance to score against the left-hander in the second- loading the bases with one out- but a 6-4-3 double play helped Mozzicato escape unscathed.

Quad Cities also threatened offensively, pushing four of their five base runners allowed by against Beloit starter and Marlins' No. 3 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Thomas White into scoring position, but the 19-year-old would match Mozzicato's zero with 5.0-scoreless innings and six strikeouts- closing out his night with seven consecutive outs.

After Mozzicato's departure, Quad Cities' bullpen picked up right where he left off, as Chazz Martinez allowed just one walk in a scoreless seventh and eighth inning. Yeuris Jimenez (1.2 IP) and Evan Taylor (1.1 IP) reciprocated with runless efforts and helped hold the Bandits without a hit over the game's final four innings.

Although Natanael Garabitos got within an out of keeping the scoreless ballgame intact, Beloit took advantage of a Jack Pineda error to load the bases and eventually jump ahead 2-0 on Osiris Johnson's two-run single.

Xavior Meachem got the save opportunity in the bottom of the ninth and, despite allowing a one-out walk to Spencer Nivens, retired the game-winning run at the plate twice, including a game-ending strikeout of Justin Johnson. The save marked his third in High-A this season.

Taylor's (3-1) perfect relief showing earned the win for Beloit, while Garabitos (0-1) was tagged with the loss, allowing the two tallies in ninth.

With the series even at two wins apiece, Quad Cities returns to Modern Woodmen Park for game five of the six-game set tomorrow afternoon. River Bandits' right-hander Henry Williams (2-2, 4.21) will get the start opposite Sky Carp new-comer and the Marlins' No. 1 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Noble Meyer (0-0, 2.89). First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.