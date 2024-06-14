Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs. Great Lakes)

June 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, June 14, 2024 l Game # 61

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (33-27) at Dayton Dragons (29-31)

RH Peter Heubeck (2-3, 3.16) vs. RH Jose Franco (0-1, 6.00)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliates of the Los Angeles Dodgers) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the fourth game of a six-game series.

Streaks : The Dragons are 16-12 (.571) over their last 28 games. They are 4-5 on the current 12-game homestand.

Last Game: Thursday : Great Lakes 8, Dayton 2. Dylan Campbell hit a three-run home run to break a scoreless tie in the third inning and the Loons went on to their second straight win in the series. The Dragons collected just five hits, including a solo home run in the fourth by Cam Collier, that pulled the Dragons to within a run at 3-2. But Great Lakes pitchers shutout the Dragons the rest of the night and the Loons added two runs in the seventh and two in the eighth to take a commanding 7-2 lead before closing out the scoring with one in the ninth.

Current Series (June 11-16 vs. Great Lakes) : Dayton is 1-2 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .194 batting average (18 for 93); 2.7 runs/game (8 R, 3 G); 2 home runs; 7 stolen bases; 4.00 ERA (27 IP, 12 ER); 3 errors.

Season Series between Dayton and Great Lakes: Dayton 5, Great Lakes 4 (all games at Day Air Ballpark).

Team Notes

Since May 12 (28 games), the Dragons have posted a 3.87 ERA, third best in the MWL over that time period.

The Dragons are 10-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 19-8 when the starter goes 5+; 21-12 when the starter allows two runs or less.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,008).

Player Notes

Hector Rodriguez over his last 20 games (since May 22) is batting .337 (28 for 83) with one home run, two doubles, one triple, and three RBI. Rodriguez has hit safely in six straight games.

Ethan O'Donnell over his last 17 games (since May 22) is batting .317 (19 for 60) with one home run and seven stolen bases. O'Donnell has hit safely in four straight games.

Dragons starting pitcher Johnathan Harmon has not allowed a run over his last four starts covering 19 innings, allowing 11 hits, two walks, with 16 SO. This is the longest scoreless streak by a Dayton pitcher this season. Harmon left the game in the first inning Wednesday with an injury.

Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera has won his last five starts, becoming the first Dayton pitcher to win five straight starts since Scott Moss won six straight in 2017. Rivera over his last five outings: 29.2 IP, 16 H, 3 R, 7 BB, 39 SO, 0.91 ERA.

Dragons reliever Luis Mey over his last six outings: 9 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER (both runs were scored by "free runners" in extra innings), 3 BB, 16 SO.

Dragons reliever John Murphy over his last seven outings: 10 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 18 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, June 13 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Jacob Meador (0-2, 6.39) at Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (3-3, 4.36)

Sunday, June 14 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Chris Campos (2-2, 3.63) at Dayton RH Javi Rivera (5-2, 4.34)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

