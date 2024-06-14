Anderson, 'Caps Sneak Past T-Rats, 3-2

June 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - A strong performance from the West Michigan Whitecaps pitching staff, and a go-ahead RBI-double from Max Anderson in the eighth inning led to a 3-2 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in front of 7,485 fans Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Starting pitcher Carlos Marcano matched the longest start of his professional career - allowing two runs through six innings while collecting three strikeouts -- becoming the second West Michigan starter to toss six innings in a game this season -- before relievers Jack Anderson and Max Alba finished the contest with three shutout frames in the win.

The 'Caps struck in the first inning as Roberto Campos lifted a sacrifice fly to center field - scoring Seth Stephenson and capturing a 1-0 lead. Wisconsin responded quickly, however, as designated hitter Jesus Chirinos crossed the plate on a throwing error before left fielder Terence Doston added an RBI single - pushing the T-Rats in front 2-1. Marcano allowed just one hit past the second frame as 'Caps shortstop Jim Jarvis crossed the plate on an RBI groundout from Campos - leveling the game at 2-2. With the game tied in the eighth, Jarvis led off the frame with a single before coming around to score as Anderson snuck his RBI double down the right-field line - giving West Michigan the lead. Alba came out of the bullpen for West Michigan in the ninth and made quick work of the Timber Rattlers, retiring the side to capture the slim 3-2 victory.

The Whitecaps return over .500 at 31-30, while the Timber Rattlers fall to 38-23. Anderson (2-0) picks up his second win of the year with two scoreless innings pitched while Alba secures his second save. Meanwhile, Wisconsin reliever Patricio Aquino (2-3) suffers his third defeat, allowing two runs through three innings on the mound. Jarvis collects his first multi-hit game as a professional, finishing 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Friday's game against the Timber Rattlers finished in just 1:54 - the fastest 'Caps game of the 2024 season.

The Whitecaps and Timber Rattlers play the penultimate game of this six-game series from LMCU Ballpark Saturday at 7:05 pm. Pitcher Jaden Hamm takes the mound for West Michigan against Yujanyer Herrera for Wisconsin. To catch all the action, tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

