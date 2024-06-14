Bandits Out-Slugged Early in Series' First Loss

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits surrendered three home runs within the first three innings of Thursday night's game, as they fell to the Beloit Sky Carp 8-5 at Modern Woodmen Park.

The situation was not ideal for River Bandits' starter Hunter Patteson, whose High-A and River Bandits debut was delayed by rain for over two hours. Once the contest got underway, the southpaw allowed three runs on the game's first three hitters. Johnny Olmstead plated Mark Coley II's leadoff double with an RBI-single just before Josh Zamora brought him in with a two-run homer.

Sam Praytor quickly made it 4-0 Beloit two batters later, leaving the yard with a solo smash. It would wind up the final run allowed by Patteson, who followed the blast with back-to-back walks and was pulled after recording just one out on 37 pitches.

While A.J. Block would close out the opening frame and keep Beloit off the board in the second, the Bandits struck for a run against Karson Milbrandt, with Spencer Nivens driving in a mark on a fielder's choice. However, the Sky Carp immediately got the tally back on Cameron Barstad's inning-opening home run in the third. Beloit then took an 8-1 lead on RBI knocks from Osiris Johnson and Olmstead.

Oscar Rayo took over for Block and held Beloit's bats quiet for the next 4.2 innings, allowing just four base runners and striking out three over his season longest performance.

Milbrandt left the game shortly after allowing Brett Squires to get Quad Cities back in the run column with an RBI-double and despite allowing a season-high six walks, struck out five and gave up just two runs over 4.1-inning start.

After the starter's departure, the Bandits found no success against Ignacio Feliz- who completed 1.2 perfect innings out of the Sky Carp bullpen- but trimmed their deficit to five when Jack Pineda drew a bases loaded walk against Edgar Sanchez in the eighth.

Chase Wallace kept the game in shouting distance for Quad Cities and followed Rayo's scoreless outing with 2.0-shutout frames of his own, picking up a pair of strikeouts over the top of the eighth and ninth.

Quad Cities tagged Nigel Belgrave for a pair in their final at-bats, bringing in runs on Jared Dickey's RBI-single and Justin Johnson's sacrifice-fly, but it would be too little too late, as the right-hander stranded one of 13 men left on by the QC bats to close out the game on an 8-5 Beloit victory.

While Feliz (2-0) got credit for the Beloit win, Patteson (0-1) would take the loss for Quad Cities in his abbreviated debut. Despite allowing a pair of runs over his 1.2 innings, Belgrave claimed his second save of the summer out of the Sky Carp bullpen.

The River Bandits return to Modern Woodmen Park for game four of their six-game set with Beloit tomorrow and send Frank Mozzicato (3-4, 2.95) to the hill opposite Thomas White (0-1, 2.16). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

