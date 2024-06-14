7,588 Watch Lugs Cook Kernels, 4-1

LANSING, Mich. - Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang, Mitch Myers and Hunter Breault continued the Lansing Lugnuts' (32-29) pitching dominance of the Cedar Rapids K ernels (3 4 -2 6), delivering a 4-1 victory in front of a Friday night crowd of 7,588 at Jackson® Field™.

One night after a trio of Lugnuts combined on the franchise's fourth no-hitter, the Kernels managed seven hits - but they were all singles against Zhuang (5 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 5 strikeouts); Myers (3 innings, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts); and Breault (1 perfect inning, 1 strikeout).

The Kernels finished the game with just one fruitless at-bat with a runner in scoring position, scoring their only run on a Misael Urbina fifth-inning fielder's choice.

Things were different for the hosts: a Cameron Masterman RBI single and Euribiel Ángeles RBI fielder's choice in the first inning gave the Lugnuts a 2-0 lead, and an Ángeles fifth-inning RBI single and Danny Bautista, Jr. eighth-inning sacrifice fly supplied the final margin.

The Lugnuts go for a third straight win on Saturday night, Star Wars Night with postgame LAFCU Fireworks, starting top A's pitching prospect Luis Morales at 7:05 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

