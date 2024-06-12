Zobac's Gem Leads Bandits to Second-Straight Win
June 12, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Davenport, Iowa - Steven Zobac twirled 6.0-scoreless innings on Wednesday to guide the Quad Cities River Bandits to a 2-1 win over the Beloit Sky Carp at Modern Woodmen Park.
The right-hander filled the strike zone with a 72.5 percent strike rate and punched out a season-high seven Sky Carp while facing just two over the minimum.
Beloit starter Emmett Olson also went 6.0 innings, but surrendered a 2-0 Bandits lead in the third inning with sacrifice-flies off the bats of Jack Pineda and Carter Jensen.
Torin Montgomery spoiled the High-A debut of Chase Isbell by putting the Sky Carp on the board with a solo homer in the seventh, but it would be their only tally of the night, as Ben Sears finished the ballgame with a six-out save for his team-leading sixth of the season.
Zobac (4-4) earned his fourth win of the season via his season's fourth quality start, while Olson (2-3) got saddled with the loss, despite a four-strikeout, zero-walk performance.
Quad Cities will look to win its third-straight game on Thursday behind Hunter Patteson (0-0, 0.00), who makes his River Bandits debut against Beloit's Karson Milbrandt (1-3, 3.13). First pitch at Modern Woodmen Park is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
