Paniagua Stymies Cubs in 6-2 Peoria Win

June 12, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Inohan Paniagua lowered his Dozer Park ERA to 1.41 after five shutout innings to help Peoria to a 5-2 against South Bend.

The right-hander pitched five innings with only four hits given up. In his final inning, Paniagua yielded back-to-back singles but recorded three straight outs with the tying run at the plate. He struck out eight batters to earn his team-leading fifth win.

The Chiefs struck early in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. Zach Levenson led off the inning with a single and Won-Bin Cho blasted his second home run of the season to left field. Levenson later made it 3-0 with a lead-off solo home run in the third inning, his seventh of the season.

In the fifth inning, Levenson once again led off the inning with a hit, this time with a double. He came across to score after Chris Rotondo singled. Dakota Harris increased the Chiefs lead to 5-0 with a single.

South Bend inched back in the sixth and seventh innings off Dionys Rodriguez. They made it a three-run game until the home half of the seventh. To lead off the frame, Rotondo doubled and Osvaldo Tovalin was hit by a pitch. Harris plated his second run of the game with a single to right to make it a 6-2 margin.

Peoria reliever Gustavo Rodriguez was lights out in 2 1/3 innings. He tallied five straight strikeouts between the eighth and ninth innings for a perfect outing. The Chiefs pitching staff struck out 15 batters and gave up only two walks.

Levenson was a triple shy of the cycle with three hits and three runs scored. Harris also recorded three hits with two RBI. Paniagua earned his fifth win of the year, while Cubs starter Will Sanders took the loss.

The Chiefs have won six of their last eight games and their second of the series against South Bend. Thursday's game is slated for 6:35 p.m. Left-hander Pete Hansen will start for Peoria.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.