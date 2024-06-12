Shuffield Transferred to AA Wichita

June 12, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF/OF Dalton Shuffield has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AA Wichita. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with seven on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids continues its twelve-game road trip tonight at Lansing at 6:05.

