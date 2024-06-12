Haynes, TinCaps Bottle up Lake County, 3-1

EASTLAKE, Ohio - Behind a masterful pitching performance by Jagger Haynes, the TinCaps beat the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate), 3-1, on Wednesday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park.

Haynes (No. 18 Padres prospect) struck out a career-high 11 batters over 6 2/3 innings. In fact, the 21-year-old left-hander didn't even allow a hit through six innings. The 11 strikeouts for Haynes marked the most by a TinCap this season, and the most since left-hander Austin Krob (No. 9 Padres prospect) K-ed 11 last year on Sept. 2 at Parkview Field against the South Bend Cubs.

Since Fort Wayne (26-33) moved up to the High-A level in 2021, Haynes is just the fifth TinCaps pitcher to strike out more than 10 batters in a game, joining lefties Ethan Elliott (2021), Robert Gasser (2022), Jackson Wolf (2022), and Krob. Gasser and Wolf have gone on to appear in The Show.

Fort Wayne gave Haynes a lead with two runs in the second inning. Left fielder Kai Murphy knocked an RBI single in the frame. He finished with a game-high three hits, including a double. Later in the second, first baseman Griffin Doersching added a sacrifice fly.

The TinCaps increased their advantage to 3-0 in the fourth as catcher Anthony Vilar scored on a wild pitch.

Haynes out-dueled fellow lefty Parker Messick (No. 21 Guardians prospect), who worked 4 2/3 innings.

While Haynes ultimately allowed a pair of singles in the seventh and was charged with a run, Joan Gonzalez held the lead with 1 1/3 innings of relief. David Morgan earned his third save of the season with a perfect ninth inning.

Also in the game, center fielder Homer Bush Jr. (No. 8 Padres prospect) was hit by a pitch, extending his on-base streak to 18 games, which was already the longest stretch for a TinCap this season.

Next Game: Thursday, June 13 @ Lake County (7pm)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Fernando Sanchez

- Captains Probable Starter: LHP Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transaction:

Effective Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Left-handed reliever Mitchell Miller placed on 7-Day Injured List

