Dragons Johnathan Harmon Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week

June 12, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, OHIO - Dayton Dragons pitcher Johnathan Harmon has been named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 3-9.

Harmon made one appearance during the week, making a start on June 6 against Lansing at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton. Harmon worked seven shutout innings and earned a victory in that contest. He allowed five hits with no walks and six strikeouts. Harmon was the Cincinnati Reds 13th round draft pick in 2022 out of Northwestern State University in Louisiana.

Harmon is the second Dragons hurler to earn a Midwest League Pitcher of the Week award this season. Rhett Lowder earned the award for the week of April 22-28.

