Seventh Inning Rally Sets up Bandits' Walk-off Win

June 12, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits erased a four-run deficit on Tuesday and rallied for a five-run frame to help walk-off the Beloit Sky Carp 6-5 at Modern Woodmen Park.

The River Bandits played from behind as early as the second inning, as the Sky Carp took advantage of a second-inning error and grabbed a 3-0 lead on Tony Bullard's two-run single and an Osiris Johnson sacrifice-fly.

Quad Cities' starter Hunter Owen wouldn't allow another run over the remainder of his 4.0-inning start and departed after giving up just one earned run with three strikeouts.

Beloit would load the bases against Bandits' reliever Chazz Martinez in the fifth, but the southpaw would make a clean escape before returning for a second-scoreless frame, including two of his season-high five strikeouts.

While Martinez kept the Sky Carp bats at bay, the Bandits' search for runs off their starter Jacob Miller proved fruitless, with the Marlins' No. 15 prospect (MLB Pipeline) striking out a career-high 11 batters in 6.0-shutout innings.

It wasn't until Miller's departure that Quad Cities broke into the run column. Although Beloit had added a fourth run Mark Colley II's RBI single in the top of the frame, the Bandits brought nine men to the plate against the combination of Kyle Crigger and Josh White in the bottom of the seventh and took a 5-4 lead.

After Dustin Dickerson got his club on the board with an RBI single, chasing Crigger after just four batters, Jack Pineda struck for his second double of the game and plated a run to bring Quad Cities within a pair. Two batters later, Brett Squires tied the game with a two-run double, which Kale Emshoff followed with the go-ahead RBI single to cap-off a nine-pitch at-bat against White.

Despite the momentum swing, the Bandits' lead would be short-lived, as a pair of inning-opening singles allowed the Sky Carp to tie the game on Sam Praytor's double-play ball in the eighth, the first earned run scored against Quad Cities' right-hander Natanael Garabitos in over 10.0 innings.

Evan Taylor denied the Bandits a rebuttal in the bottom of the eighth, tossing a perfect frame, while Oscar Rayo reciprocated with a one-two-three top of the ninth.

After Beloit had used Dickerson's defensive miscue to take the game's first lead in the second, it was the shortstop reaching on an error to open the bottom of the ninth, as Coley II dropped a line drive to put the winning run on second. Pineda then sacrificed his middle infield mate to third and wound up reaching base and eventually advancing to second on an error by Taylor.

Carter Jensen then delivered the game-winning swing, a sacrifice-fly to right that allowed Dickerson to score and secure Quad Cities' 6-5 win.

Rayo (2-0) earned his second win of the season for the Bandits with his perfect ninth, while Taylor (2-1) suffered the loss, allowing the one unearned run over 1.1 innings. White (2) was charged with a blown save, surrendering the lead during Quad Cities' seventh inning run.

The River Bandits continue their six-game series with Beloit on Wednesday, with Steven Zobac (3-4, 4.14) getting the start opposite the Sky Carp's Emmett Olson (2-2, 4.15) in game two. First pitch at Modern Woodmen Park is set for 6:30 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.