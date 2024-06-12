Whitecaps Respond with 4-1 Win

June 12, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - As the West Michigan Whitecaps honored first responders at LMCU Ballpark, the team responded to an early deficit with a lights-out pitching performance and a late rally to propel them past the first-place Wisconsin Timber Rattlers by a score of 4-1 in front of 5,400 fans Wednesday night.

The 'Caps pitching staff - led by Colin Fields, Matt Merrill, Tanner Kohlhepp, and Michael Bienlien - showcased their dominance, allowing just one run on three hits. Their impeccable performance and holding Wisconsin to an 0-for-3 mark with runners in scoring position led the team to a resounding victory.

Despite a strong start from Fields, Wisconsin plated their only run on a throwing error to third base in the second inning - as T-Rats first baseman Tayden Hall crossed the plate to grab the early 1-0 lead. The Whitecaps started their rally in the fifth - leveling the ballgame on an RBI single from Danny Serretti before jumping in front in the seventh, as Dom Johnson added a sacrifice fly to nudge the 'Caps in front 2-1. West Michigan added vital insurance in the following frame as catcher Jose Sibrian - who played for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers last season - scored Dom Johnson on a fielder's choice RBI before a sacrifice fly by Luke Gold increased their lead to 4-1. Bienlien wasted no time in the ninth, retiring Wisconsin to complete the comeback victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 30-29 while the Timber Rattlers fall to 37-22. Kohlhepp (7-3) picks up his seventh win, tossing a scoreless frame with a strikeout as Bienlien secures his fifth save. Timber Rattlers reliever Aaron Rund (1-1) suffers his first loss, giving up a run through 1.1 innings on the mound. Bienlien has not allowed a run out of the bullpen since May 3, as he holds the longest scoreless streak of any 'Caps reliever at 17 consecutive innings. The Whitecaps remain in fourth place in the Midwest League East Division - five games back of the first-place Lake County Captains with seven games to go in the first half.

The Whitecaps and Timber Rattlers move this six-game series from LMCU Ballpark to a Thursday contest at 6:35 pm. Pitchers Joe Miller and K.C. Hunt get the starts for West Michigan and Wisconsin. To catch all the action, tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

