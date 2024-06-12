TinCaps Game Information: June 12 at Lake County Captains (Guardians)

June 12, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (25-33) @ Lake County Captains (35-23)

Wednesday, June 12 | 12:05pm | Classic Auto Group Park | Eastlake, OH

LHP Jagger Haynes (No. 18 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Parker Messick (No. 21 Guardians prospect)

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LAST GAME: Enmanuel Pinales pitched 7 innings of 1-run ball, but the Captains won, 1-0.

ENMANUEL PINALES: .177 average against, 1st in MWL... 2.79 ERA, 3rd... 0.99 WHIP, 4th... 55 Ks, 9th.

HOMER BUSH JR: 29 stolen bases, 2nd in MWL... 8 HBP, 7th in league... Has reached base safely in 17 consecutive games (3rd longest active streak in the league, and longest for a TinCap this season; last year Jakob Marsee had an 18-game on-base streak and a 21-gamer, while Nathan Martorella had a team-long 22-game streak).

ETHAN SALAS: Leads the team with 30 walks. Ranks 17th in the MWL in BB% (14%). No other teenager is top-60 in the league. Also 2nd on the team in doubles with 10.

GRIFFIN DOERSCHING: 8 home runs, 9th in MWL.

TYLER ROBERTSON: 14-game on-base streak snapped Tuesday.

DEFENSE: TinCaps catchers are 1st in the MWL in caught stealing % at 32% (the league average is 22%). Individually, Anthony Vilar ranks 2nd in CS (16 of 36) and Ethan Salas ranks 8th (12).

CLOSE CALLS: The 'Caps have played 11 extra-inning games, the most in all of MiLB... The TinCaps have played 21 one-run games, the most among all High-A clubs.

RALLY CAPS: The TinCaps have overcome a deficit in 16 of their 25 wins.

AROUND THE FARM: San Diego's Single-A affiliate, the Lake Elsinore Storm (28-28), have a 2-game lead in the Cal League's South Division with 8 games remaining in their first half.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps won 7 consecutive games from May 15-22, marking the team's longest winning streak since 2015.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was founded in 1993, the club has had 224 alumni go on to reach the big leagues, including 46 in MLB so far this year. The list features All-Stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017), Trea Turner (2014), Max Fried (2013-14), David Bednar (2016-17), Ty France, and Miles Mikolas (2010), plus rookies Jackson Merrill and Graham Pauley (2023). Adam Mazur, who pitched in 12 games for the TinCaps last year, debuted with the Padres last week.

HOME RUN DERBY X: Coming to Parkview Field on Saturday, Aug. 10. Tickets on sale now. The event is set to feature MLB legends Nick Swisher and Jake Arrieta, as well as softball/women's baseball stars Jocelyn Alo and Alex Hugo. More names will be announced in the coming weeks.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.