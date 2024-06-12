Captains Tie Season-Low with Two Hits in 3-1 Loss to TinCaps

June 12, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - In the second game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (35-24) fell to the Fort Wayne TinCaps the Fort Wayne TinCaps (25-33) by a final score of 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The defeat snaps Lake County's four-game winning streak.

For the third time this season, the Captains were held to a season-low two hits, both of which came in the bottom of the seventh inning. C Johnny Tincher hit a leadoff single to break up a no-hit bid from TinCaps LHP Jagger Haynes (2-3), MLB Pipeline's No. 18 San Diego prospect. In the ensuing at-bat, Lake County 2B Jake Fox, MLB Pipeline's No. 18 Cleveland prospect, also recorded a single, putting two Captains aboard with no outs.

Haynes then struck out the final two Lake County hitters he faced, recording a Minor League career-high 11 strikeouts in his second win of the season.

After DH Angel Zarate drew a two-out walk from Fort Wayne RHP Joan Gonzalez to load the bases, 1B Zac Fascia drove in Lake County's only run of the day with a bases-loaded walk in the ensuing plate appearance. But the Captains left the bases loaded after SS Angel Genao, MLB Pipeline's No. 11 Cleveland prospect, flew out to center field to end the frame.

Beginning with Genao's inning-ending flyout, the final seven Lake County hitters were retired in order.

LHP Parker Messick (4-5), MLB Pipeline's No. 21 Cleveland prospect, suffered his fifth loss of the season. The Captains starter pitched 4.2 innings, allowing three hits, three earned runs, and a season-high four walks (tied), while throwing six strikeouts in 95 pitches (56 strikes).

The TinCaps opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the second inning, courtesy of an RBI single from Kai Murphy and a sacrifice fly from 1B Griffin Doersching. Then, two frames later, C Anthony Vilar scored on a wild pitch to give Fort Wayne a 3-0 lead.

Lake County LHP Adam Tulloch, LHP Steve Hajjar, and RHP Magnus Ellerts eventually pitched a combined 4.1 scoreless innings of relief our of the Captains bullpen, allowing a one hit and one walk, while throwing five strikeouts.

First pitch for the third game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and TinCaps is scheduled for Thursday night at 7 p.m. It will be Dental Appreciation Night and Dawg Day at the ballpark, where the team will celebrate Boxers. The game will be broadcast on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on both X and Instagram.

Notes To Know

- LHP Parker Messick is now up to 75 strikeouts this season, which rank second in the Midwest League behind Captains teammate RHP Austin Peterson (77). Messick's 150 strikeouts since his Captains debut on June 29, 2023 are the most by a High-A pitcher during this span.

- C Johnny Tincher extended his hitting streak to six games, the longest active mark for a Captains hitter. During this span, the 2023 11th -round pick out of Washington is hitting .261 (6-for-23) with three runs, one RBI, and two walks.

- The Lake County bullpen has now pitched 23.1 innings without allowing an earned run over its last five games. Captains relievers lead the Midwest League with a 3.50 ERA this season.

The Lake County Captains are the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, and have been a Class A Affiliate of Cleveland since the team was founded in 2003. To find out more information about the Captains or purchase tickets, visit CaptainsBaseball.com, or call (440) 975-8085.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.