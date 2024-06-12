Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM vs. Great Lakes)

June 12, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, June 12, 2024 l Game # 59

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (31-27) at Dayton Dragons (29-29)

LH Jackson Ferris (2-3, 4.94) vs. RH Johnathan Harmon (3-3, 4.34)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliates of the Los Angeles Dodgers) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the second game of a six-game series.

Streaks : The Dragons are 16-10 (.615) over their last 26 games. They are 4-2 over their last six games.

Last Game: Tuesday : Dayton 4, Great Lakes 3. Sal Stewart hit a 454' tie-breaking two-run home run in the fifth inning and Carlos Jorge had a homer, double, and single. Javi Rivera tossed six strong innings, allowing two runs, to win his fifth straight start. Luis Mey earned the save with two perfect innings.

Current Series (June 11-16 vs. Great Lakes) : Dayton is 1-0 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .241 batting average (7 for 29); 4.0 runs/game (4 R, 1 G); 2 home runs; 1 stolen base; 2.00 ERA (9 IP, 2 ER); 1 error.

Last Series (June 4-9 vs. Lansing) : Dayton went 3-3 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .237 batting average (45 for 190); 3.2 runs/game (19 R, 6 G); 5 home runs; 7 stolen bases; 5.60 ERA (53 IP, 33 ER); 8 errors.

Season Series between Dayton and Great Lakes: Dayton 5, Great Lakes 2 (all games at Day Air Ballpark).

Team Notes

Since May 12 (26 games), the Dragons have posted a 3.78 ERA, second best in the MWL over that time period.

The Dragons are 10-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 19-8 when the starter goes 5+; 21-11 when the starter allows two runs or less.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,020).

Player Notes

Sal Stewart over his last 23 games (since May 14) is batting .329 (27 for 82) with four home runs, 18 RBI, five doubles, and 11 walks (.945 OPS).

Hector Rodriguez over his last 19 games (since May 22) is batting .329 (26 for 79) with one home run, two doubles, one triple, and three RBI.

Dragons starting pitcher Johnathan Harmon has three straight scoreless outings covering 18.2 innings, allowing 10 hits, no walks, with 15 SO. This is the longest scoreless streak by a Dayton pitcher this season.

Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera has one his last five starts, becoming the first Dayton pitcher to win five straight starts since Scott Moss won six straight in 2017. Over his last four outings: 29.2 IP, 16 H, 3 R, 7 BB, 39 SO, 0.91 ERA.

Dragons reliever Luis Mey over his last six outings: 9 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER (both runs were scored by "free runners" in extra innings), 3 BB, 16 SO.

Dragons reliever John Murphy over his last six outings: 8 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 17 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, June 11 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Christian Romero (2-2, 1.86) at Dayton LH Bryce Hubbart (1-3, 6.34)

Friday, June 12 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Peter Heubeck (2-3, 3.16) at Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-1, 6.00)

Saturday, June 13 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Jacob Meador (0-2, 6.39) at Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (3-3, 4.36)

Sunday, June 14 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Chris Campos (2-2, 3.63) at Dayton RH Javi Rivera (5-2, 4.34)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.