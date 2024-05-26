Loons Take Series with 9-3 Win

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Sky Carp couldn't overcome a slow start Sunday afternoon and fell 9-3 to the Loons.

The loss capped the Sky Carp's road trip at 3-9 and the clinched a 4-2 series win for the Loons.

The Loons scored five runs in the first inning (three earned) against Sky Carp starting pitcher Alex Williams and were never seriously challenged thereafter.

Johnny Olmstead and Cam Barstad each finished with two hits, and the duo combined to drive in all three Sky Carp runs.

The Sky Carp will now return home to ABC Supply Stadium for a 12-game homestand beginning Tuesday with a game against Dayton scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

The homestand will feature Bluey Night on Friday, Dino Night Saturday and ERAs night on Saturday, June 8.

GAME NOTABLES

Josh White was terrific out of the Sky Carp bullpen, throwing two scoreless frames.

Josh Zamora's 13-game hitting streak was snapped with an 0-for-3 performance.

WANT TO GO? WHO: Dragons at Sky Carp

WHEN: Tuesday, 6:35 p.m.

WHERE: ABC Supply Stadium

TICKETS: Available online at skycarp.com

AUDIO BROADCAST: Available on skycarp.com

VIDEO BROADCAST: Through Bally Live and MiLB.tv.

