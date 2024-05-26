Masterman, Lugnuts Wallop TinCaps, 8-1

FORT WAYNE , Ind . - Cameron Masterman crushed a three-run homer to support a superb pitching effort, and the Lansing Lugnuts (22-23) dominated the Fort Wayne TinCaps (21-24), 8-1, to wrap up a six-game series on Sunday night at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps had held the Lugnuts to just two runs in 15 total innings on Saturday, sweeping the Nuts 4-3 and 7-1 in the completion of Friday's suspended game and the shortened regularly-scheduled game, and then taking a scoreless pitcher's duel into the seventh inning in the finale.

But the Lugnuts opened things up there, catalyzing a four-run rally against reliever Tyler Morgan behind consecutive singles from Henry Bolte, Euribiel Ángeles, Will Simpson and Colby Halter.

Two innings later, Will Geerdes gave up a single to Halter and hit Brayan Buelvas with a pitch. Masterman followed by launching his third home run of the year comfortably out to left field. Six batters later, Geerdes walked Simpson with the bases loaded to give the Lugnuts a second four-run rally.

That proved more than enough for the Nuts' arms. Starter Grant Judkins struck out five while spreading out four hits through four scoreless innings. Dylan Hall followed with a perfect fifth; Jake Garland pitched the sixth, seventh and eighth, allowing a run on three hits; and Yehizon Sanchez worked around a leadoff walk in a hitless ninth.

Second baseman Halter led the offense, going 3-for-5 with three singles, while leadoff-hitting left fielder Butler went 2-for-4 with a single, double, a walk and a stolen base. The Lugnuts also had four batters hit by pitches, two striking designated hitter Henry Bolte.

The Lugnuts take a day off for Memorial Day before returning home from May 28-June 2 to host Peoria. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

