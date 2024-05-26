Baez Leads Kernels over Peoria

Peoria, IL - Nate Baez blasted a pair of home runs Sunday night to lead Cedar Rapids to a series-clinching 6-2 win over Peoria in the series finale with the Chiefs.

After Peoria scored four times in the eighth to win game five of the series on Saturday, it didn't take long for the Kernels to hop on the board first Sunday. To begin the game, Luke Keaschall crushed his sixth leadoff home run of the season to put Cedar Rapids on top right way 1-0. The next batter, Rayne Doncon, then singled, as did Cespedes behind him to put runners in scoring position for Misael Urbina, who doubled the lead to 2-0 with a sacrifice fly.

In the third, Peoria got on the board for the first time. With two outs, Zach Levenson reached on a catcher's interference, and after a Brody Moore single moved him ahead, he scored on a Leonardo Bernal base hit to cut the Kernels lead to 2-1.

In the fourth, the Kernels got that run back. To lead off the frame, Nate Baez crushed a solo home run to grow the lead back to two at 3-1.

In the sixth, Baez and the Kernels blew it wide open. Agustin Ruiz singled to begin the inning, and a batter later came home to score all the way from first on a Keoni Cavaco triple to increase the lead to 4-1. The next batter, Baez, then cranked his second home run of the night, this one to give Cedar Rapids its largest lead of the game at 6-1.

Peoria rallied to score a run in the bottom of the eighth on a Graysen Tarlow RBI single, but that was all for the Chiefs in a 6-2 Cedar Rapids win.

The victory clinches a series win for the Kernels as they take four of the six games over Peoria. Cedar Rapids returns home in first place in the west division and opens up a series with Lake County on Tuesday at 6:35; both starters are TBD.

