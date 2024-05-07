Captains' Consistent Offense Leads to Series-Opening Win Over Dragons

EASTLAKE, OH - After a 78-minute weather delay, in the first game of a scheduled six-game home series, the Lake County Captains (17-11) defeated the Dayton Dragons (12-16) by a final score of 9-5 on Tuesday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

This marks Lake County's fourth consecutive victory, and third winning streak of at least four games this season. The Captains also extended their Midwest League East lead with their 10 th home victory of the year, while moving to 3-0 on the season as their Copa de la Diversión alter ego, Los Picantes de Lake County.

After its first three hitters were retired in order in the bottom of the first inning, Lake County scored at least one run in each of its next seven innings at the plate.

LF Justin Boyd began the Captains' scoring in the bottom of the second inning with a two-out RBI double to tie the game at 1-1. But Lake County ended up leaving the bases loaded to end the frame.

RF Guy Lipscomb then led off the home half of the third inning with a bunt single. In the ensuing at-bat, 1B C.J. Kayfus hit a two-run home run to put the Captains ahead 3-1. This was the 2023 third-round pick's fourth home run of the season, which extended his team RBI lead to 22.

Defensively, Kayfus proceeded to make a game-changing play a half-inning later. With the bases loaded and two outs, Dragons CF Jay Allen II, MLB Pipeline's No. 25 Cincinnati prospect, hit a ground ball to Lake County 3B Alex Mooney , MLB Pipeline's No. 20 Cleveland prospect. After a throwing error to first base, on which two Dayton runners scored, Kayfus threw out a third runner at the plate to keep the contest tied at 3-3.

The Captains then went on to score the game's next six runs. C Cooper Ingle began this stretch with a two-out, two-run single to give Lake County a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. This hit gave the 2023 fourth-round pick his first two RBI since April 20, and his two singles on the night snapped a 0-for-14 stretch. One inning later, CF Jonah Advincula snapped a 0-for-17 skid with an RBI single, extending the Captains' advantage to 6-3.

Alex Mooney added a two-out RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning, which gave him his 10 th double and 16 th RBI of the season. After Guy Lipscomb hit an RBI groundout one inning later, DH Tyresse Turner grounded into a forceout in the bottom of the eighth inning, tallying an RBI and concluding Lake County's scoring.

Captains LHP Parker Messick (2-2), MLB Pipeline's No. 21 Cleveland prospect, earned his second win of the season. The 2022 second-round pick pitched five innings, allowing four hits, three runs (one earned), and a season-high four walks, while throwing four strikeouts in 88 pitches (51 strikes). Messick's lone earned run came on the first pitch of the game, when the Dragons' Jay Allen II hit a leadoff solo home run.

Then, Lake County RHPs Juan Zapata and Jay Driver each pitched a scoreless inning of relief out of the Captains' bullpen. After RHP Josh Wolf threw a scoreless eighth inning, the 23-year-old allowed two runs and three hits in the top of the ninth frame. However, he was able to retire the final two hitters he faced to end the game.

First pitch for the second game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Dragons is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at 11 a.m. It will be Spectacular Senior Day at the ballpark, presented by Medical Mutual. The game will be broadcast on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on both X and Instagram.

Notes To Know

- With a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning, INF/OF C.J. Kayfus hit Lake County's first home run since May 1 versus Fort Wayne, when INF Jose Devers , MLB Pipeline's No. 19 Cleveland prospect, hit a solo shot. Kayfus now has four home runs this year, which are the second-most home runs by a Captains player so far this season ( Alex Mooney , five).

- With a 3-for-4 performance at the plate, INF Alex Mooney tallied the second three-hit game of the season and of his Minor League career. Before Tuesday night's contest, the 2023 seventh-round pick tied Lake County single-game franchise records with five hits and three doubles on April 27 at West Michigan.

- After RHP Josh Wolf allowed an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning, the Captains' 20.1-inning bullpen scoreless streak came to an end. This was Lake County's first run allowed by a relief pitcher since the top of the seventh inning on May 1 versus Fort Wayne.

- With a scoreless seventh inning of relief, RHP Jay Driver now has a 0.93 ERA in his first seven career High-A relief appearances. The 2023 ninth-round pick has allowed just one earned run in 9.2 innings of work so far this season.

