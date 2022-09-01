Whitecaps Top TinCaps
September 1, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Lucas Dunn delivered a two-run hit, but the TinCaps lost to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate), 5-2, on Thursday night at Parkview Field.
Dunn, the second baseman, knocked a two-out single in the bottom of the eighth inning. However, by then, the Whitecaps (35-22, 66-57) were already ahead, 5-0.
With his hit, Dunn extended his on-base streak to seven games.
West Michigan scored a pair of two-out runs in the first, and another run with two outs in the fourth. The visitors tacked on an insurance tally in the sixth and another in the seventh.
The Whitecaps remain three games back of the Lake County Captains in the Midwest League East Division second-half standings, with nine regular season games remaining. The TinCaps (20-36, 47-75) were already eliminated from playoff contention before this series.
Next Game: Friday, Sept. 2 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (7:05 p.m.) -- Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond
- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Jackson Wolf (No. 15 Padres prospect)
- Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHP Dylan Smith (No. 13 Tigers prospect)
Watch: Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV
Listen: 1380TheFan.com
Tickets: TinCapsTickets.com
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.