Dragons Post-Game Fireworks Show Set for Saturday Night, Presented by Associated Builders and Contractors

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons announced today that the last in a series of post-game fireworks shows for the 2022 season is scheduled for Saturday, September 3 at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. All fireworks shows this season have been presented by Associated Builders and Contractors.

All Dragons fireworks shows begin after the conclusion of the game. First pitch on Saturday is set for 7:05 p.m.

The Dragons have four home games remaining in 2022. Games tonight, Friday, and Saturday will begin at 7:05 p.m. Sunday's home season finale will start at 1:05 p.m.

Single-game tickets for remaining Dragons 2022 home games are available at www.daytondragons.com or by phone at (937) 228-2287.

To learn more about Associated Builders and Contractors, visit their website, https://www.ovabc.org/

