River Bandits Even Series with Sky Carp

September 1, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT -The Beloit Sky Carp and Quad Cities River Bandits continued their trend of trading victories Thursday night at ABC Supply Stadium, with the River Bandits coming up with an 8-6 win.

Quad Cities got off to a 5-0 lead after five innings, and despite a spirited late-game rally by the Sky Carp, never relinquished the advantage.

Trailing 5-0 in the sixth inning, Beloit got on the board in a big way on a three-run homer by Zach Zubia, his fifth blast as a Sky Carp.

Quad Cities scored three times to restore their five-run advantage in the top of the seventh, but Beloit struck back with a pair in the bottom half to stay in the game. Bennett Hostetler got the key hit, an RBI single that also led to another run scoring on the play courtesy of a Quad Cities error.

The Sky Carp scored a run on a wild pitch, and brought the tying run to the plate before finally recording the final out.

Evan Fitterer picked up the loss after allowing five runs in 4 2-3 innings.

Beloit and Quad Cities will continue their six-game series Friday night at 6:35 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a free Sky Carp t-shirt courtesy of Hard Rock Café Rockford. Following the game, we'll have another fantastic fireworks show, the final one of 2022.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.