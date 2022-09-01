TinCaps Game Information: September 1 vs. West Michigan

September 1, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (20-35, 47-74) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (34-22, 65-57)

Thursday, Sept. 1 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN | Game 3 of 6 in Series | Home Game 63 of 65 | Game 122 of 131

RHP Ryan Bergert vs. RHP Keider Montero

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Justin Libey) / Audio: 1380TheFan.com (Mike Maahs & Ben Shulman)

LISTEN TO THIS: Tonight's audio broadcast on 1380TheFan.com will originate from Parkview Field's "Power Alley Patio" in left-center field, rather than from the press box.

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS: Tonight is a Thirsty Thursday (Rudy's) with $2 domestic draft beers and other drink specials... Friday is Marvel's "Defender's of the Diamond Night." The TinCaps will wear Iron Man-themed jerseys that fans will have the chance to win at the game... On Saturday, popular mascot BirdZerk will visit. All 3 weekend games will be capped with fireworks to wrap up the home schedule.

PACKING PARKVIEW FIELD: The TinCaps have hosted 10 sell-out crowds this season as they've averaged nearly 5,000 fans per game.

LAST NIGHT: Was the 9th time this season the TinCaps recorded 12+ hits in a 9-inning game, and the 1st time they lost such a game.

RYAN BERGERT: Ranks 5th in the Midwest League in games started (22) and 8th in strikeouts (119)... Out of 18 pitchers in the league who've logged at least 90 innings, ranks 4th in K/9 (11.4), swinging strike % (14%), and xFIP (3.73)... Has been unlucky with a .375 BABIP, 2nd highest in MWL.

ON-BASE STREAKS: Anthony Vilar (10 games)... Cole Cummings (8)... Carlos Luis (7)... Lucas Dunn (6)... Justin Farmer (4).

JUSTIN FARMER: Leads Minor League Baseball in walks (101).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Ranks 5th in the MWL in BB% (16%).

CARLOS LUIS: Has reached base safely in 20 of 21 games as a TinCap... On a 6-game hitting streak, batting .320 with a double, a triple, and 2 RBIs.

AGUSTIN RUIZ: Since Aug. 18 (10 games), has the 3rd highest OPS in the league at 1.121, with 2 doubles, 1 triple, and 3 homers and 10 RBIs.

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 4th in the MWL in games played (115), 5th in walks (69), and 9th in stolen bases (26).

PATIENT: The TinCaps lead the MWL in walks drawn (4.5 per game).

CAUGHT 'EM: The TinCaps are 2nd in the MWL in throwing runners out trying to steal (43 CS, 29%). Brandon Valenzuela leads the league with 28, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 12, and Adam Kerner has caught 3.

ROSTER TURNOVER: The TinCaps are up to 27 position players and 33 pitchers this season, for 60 total. (Franchise record: 63 in 2016.)

MISCELLANEOUS: The TinCaps are 36-20 when scoring first (64% win rate) and 11-54 when they don't (17%)... Fort Wayne is 13-16 in 1-run games, 7-18 in 2-run games, and 1-3 in extra-innings.

