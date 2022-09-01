Closer Kubo Promoted to Midland
September 1, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- Pitcher Trayson Kubo promoted to Double-A Midland
Additionally, outfielder Lawrence Butler has changed his uniform number to 8 from 12.
The updated Lugnuts roster has 26 active players, six players on the Injured List, five players on the Covid IL and three on the Temporarily Inactive List.
Kubo, 24, had a team-leading 10 saves, ranking 5th in the Midwest League. The native of Wahiawa, Hawai'I, was 4-4 with a 4.44 ERA in 36 relief appearances, striking out 54 with 33 walks in 46 2/3 innings and allowing a scant .218 batting average.
He becomes the tenth Lugnuts player promoted this season.
For more information on the Nuts, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from September 1, 2022
- TinCaps Game Information: September 1 vs. West Michigan - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Closer Kubo Promoted to Midland - Lansing Lugnuts
- Peoria Chiefs Drop 2023 Schedule - Peoria Chiefs
- Rugby: Battle for the Mitten Returns in 2022 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: September 6-11 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dragons on TV Saturday & Sunday on Dayton's CW - Dayton Dragons
- Dragons Post-Game Fireworks Show Set for Saturday Night, Presented by Associated Builders and Contractors - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM Game) - Dayton Dragons
- 2022 South Bend Cubs Playoff Ticket Information - South Bend Cubs
- Whitecaps Hang On, Remain Three Back - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Aliendo, Murray Mash Homers in Cubs' 4-2 Win - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps Tally 12 Hits, But Fall - Fort Wayne TinCaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lansing Lugnuts Stories
- Closer Kubo Promoted to Midland
- Rugby: Battle for the Mitten Returns in 2022
- Aliendo HR Helps Cubs Double Up Lugs
- Walkinshaw Promoted
- Lugnuts Announce 2023 Schedule