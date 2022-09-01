Closer Kubo Promoted to Midland

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Trayson Kubo promoted to Double-A Midland

Additionally, outfielder Lawrence Butler has changed his uniform number to 8 from 12.

The updated Lugnuts roster has 26 active players, six players on the Injured List, five players on the Covid IL and three on the Temporarily Inactive List.

Kubo, 24, had a team-leading 10 saves, ranking 5th in the Midwest League. The native of Wahiawa, Hawai'I, was 4-4 with a 4.44 ERA in 36 relief appearances, striking out 54 with 33 walks in 46 2/3 innings and allowing a scant .218 batting average.

He becomes the tenth Lugnuts player promoted this season.

