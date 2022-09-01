Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: September 6-11

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The end of the regular season is almost here, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers fans! There are six games set for the Rattlers and Beloit Sky Carp from Tuesday, September 6 through Sunday, September 11. There are so many special giveaways, jerseys, and surprised planned that it's going to feel like there are twice as many games jammed into the schedule.

Speaking of schedules, the 2023 Timber Rattlers schedule has been announced! The first 500 fans to attend the final three games of the series with the Sky Carp will receive a magnet schedule courtesy of Amcor.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 at 6:40pm; David Ortiz Replica Hall of Fame Plaque courtesy of Sure-Dry; Jeferson Quero Player Poster from Chick-fil-A; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance and Y100: The Timber Rattlers are honoring the past and present with a pair of giveaways to open this series. David Ortiz was a Timber Rattler in 1996. He was just inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame earlier this season. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a replica of his plaque that is on display in Cooperstown courtesy of Sure-Dry. Jeferson Quero is a catcher on the current Rattlers squad, is the #7 prospect in the Brewers organization, and is the final player poster giveaway from Chick-fil-A this season. The final Bang for Your Buck Night with NEW Manufacturing Alliance and Y100 is set for this game. All fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 at 12:10pm; Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka and Fleet Farm; Silver Foxes Special presented by Aspire Senior Living: One more Wednesday afternoon for a Bark in the Park game presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka and Fleet Farm. The left field berm will be set aside for dogs and their families to enjoy the game. Admission for dogs is free as long owners sign a waiver that their good doggos are current on their vaccinations (Rabies, DHLP, Parvo, and Bordetella). The Silver Foxes Special from Aspire is for fans aged 55 and older to receive a box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers seat cushion, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25. This offer is not available online. Fans must redeem the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 at 6:40pm; Winter Hat Giveaway from Titletown District; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: We don't want to think about it, but Winter is coming. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will be prepared for the cold weather because they will receive a Timber Rattlers-themed winter hat from Titletown District. Last chance for a Craft Brews & Brats Night from Fox River Brewing Company and The Score, too. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce craft beer for $3. All fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $2.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 at 6:40pm; BRATOBERFEST with Jersey Auction and Joey Wiemer Bobblehead Giveaway from Cher-Make; Fireworks presented by Johnson Financial Group; Supper Club Fridays presented by Arty's and 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: The Timber Rattlers will don the lederhosen inspired jerseys and become the Brats as part of their annual Bratoberfest celebration! The jerseys are up for bid right now in online auctions that end on Sunday, September 11 at 6:30pm and 7:00pm. Proceeds from the jersey auction will go to Timber Rattlers Give Back. The first 1,000 fans into the stadium will receive a bobblehead depicting former Rattler Joey Wiemer dressed in his Brats jersey from 2021 courtesy of Cher-Make. You can really get into the spirit of the game when you purchase a Bratoberfest Ticket Package that includes a box seat ticket, a beer bat, and one fill up of the beer bat for $35 when you use promo code 'brat'. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for half-price as part of a Supper Club Friday from Arty's and 101.1 WIXX once they are inside. Johnson Financial Group presents postgame fireworks, and after the fireworks, children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 at 6:40pm; Yooper Night presented by State Farm Insurance Agent Erik Hosking; Family Night presented by Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated with 101.1 WIXX; Postgame Fireworks courtesy of Tundraland; Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: The Timber Rattlers players and coaches are honoring our neighbors from the Upper Peninsula by wearing some Yooper-inspired jerseys for this game. These jerseys won't be up for auction this year, but we are still celebrating all things UP on this night. Tundraland presents postgame fireworks with Kids Run the Bases post-fireworks for children twelve and under courtesy of Meijer on a Family Night from Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated and 101.1 WIXX.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 at 12:10pm; Brewers Sunday with 107.5, The Fan; Cooler Bag Giveaway by A Smooth Move; Pregame Catch on the Field courtesy of Chick-fil-A; Postgame Autographs sponsored by Tundraland: The last Brewers Sunday with 107.5, The Fan means that players and coaches will wear their Brewer-themed jerseys for the final time this. These jerseys are available in live online auctions that will end at 6:30pm and 7:00pm on Tuesday, September 13. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a cooler bag from A Smooth Move. Chick-fil-A presents pregame catch on the field from noon to 12:30pm. Players are available for autographs courtesy of Tundraland one more time after the game. Please make a note of the start time. We moved it back to 12:10pm to allow fans to come out to our game before heading out to catch the Green & Gold opener at 3:25pm.

Season Tickets for the 2023 season are available now. Keep your eyes open for upcoming events at the stadium on the Timber Rattlers website. Tickets may be purchased online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person. The Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday during the offseason.

