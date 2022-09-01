Peoria Chiefs Drop 2023 Schedule

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, announced their 2023 schedule on Thursday. The season will once again consist of 132 games and be split into two halves, with the winners of each half earning a playoff bid. In what has now become the norm, the six-game series format will also return for 2023.

For the first time since 2015, the Chiefs will open the season at home when they welcome in the Cedar Rapids Kernels April 7-9. Other schedule highlights include 18 games against the South Bend Cubs, including a six-game home set from July 25-30. The Chiefs will also be home on Memorial Day Weekend against the Great Lakes Loons and on July 3, once again hosting Cedar Rapids.

After a brief three-gamer to open the year, the Chiefs will hit the road for the first time on April 11 as they kick off a six-game set with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Peoria will then host the Fort Wayne TinCaps for the second consecutive season before making their first trip to South Bend April 25-30.

Peoria will kick off May with some home cooking, beginning the month with a 12-game homestand against Wisconsin and the Dayton Dragons. All told, the Chiefs will play 18 home games in May, their most home dates in a single month.

In the month of June, the Chiefs will embark on their first 12-game road swing of the year. The two-week trip consists of six games in Lansing from June 13-18 and six games in the Quad Cities from June 20-25. The Chiefs will make their first trip to Lansing's Cooley Law School Stadium since 2018.

For the first time since 2019, the Chiefs will not be at home on July 4. Following a series with Cedar Rapids from June 28-July 3, Peoria will head east to take on South Bend on Independence Day. The series will run through July 9. Following the All-Star break, the Chiefs will welcome in Wisconsin for a quick three-game series. The Chiefs and Timber Rattlers will face off 21 times in 2023.

After the Chiefs wrap up a 12-game homestand with Quad Cities on August 6, Peoria will then play 12 straight away from Dozer Park. A two-city road trip runs through Beloit and Lake County from August 8-20. The Chiefs will then play their penultimate home series against West Michigan, August 22-27.

The Midwest League's 2023 regular season will come to a close on September 10. After beginning the season's final month at Quad Cities, the Chiefs will wrap up the regular season at home against the Beloit Sky Carp September 5-10. All told, the Chiefs will play at least six games against every team in the Midwest League in 2023. Peoria will play 96 games against the MWL's West Division and 36 games against the East Division.

Game times and promotions will be announced at a later date. Season tickets for the 2023 season are currently available. Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Dozer Park box office or by calling (309) 680-4000. If fans put down a deposit of $100 or more towards the purchase of a 2023 season ticket, they will automatically be entered into a raffle to win four tickets to the Cardinals-Pirates game on October 1 from Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

