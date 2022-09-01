Rugby: Battle for the Mitten Returns in 2022
September 1, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University Club Rugby will challenge the University of Michigan in the Battle for the Mitten, to be held at 7 p.m. on October 28th at JacksonÂ® Field©, the home of the Lansing Lugnuts.
Tickets are available via lansinglugnuts.com or by calling (517) 485-4500, ranging from $12 in the seating bowl to $40 in the suite level lounge, The Clubhouse.
This is the third Battle for the Mitten between the Spartans and Wolverines, but the first since 2019.
"After two years navigating through the pandemic, Michigan and Michigan State Rugby are ready to bring the Battle for Mitten back to Jackson Field!" said Michigan State University Club Rugby president Josh Ressio. "As collegiate rugby continues to grow in popularity across the country, this event will be a great chance to showcase the efforts each club is doing to grow and develop high quality talent in the state of Michigan.
"We appreciate all the support from the Lansing Lugnuts and the Greater Lansing Sports Authority to help bring high quality rugby to downtown Lansing."
"We're thrilled to bring the Battle for the Mitten back to Jackson Field. This has been a fan favorite event since its inception in 2018 and showcases the full spectrum of sports that can be hosted here," said Lansing Lugnuts general manager Tyler Parsons. "Rugby is a sport that has been growing across the country and anytime we can pit rivals like Michigan State and Michigan against each other, we know it will be a competitive and energetic atmosphere."
A youth clinic will be presented by the Capital Area Rugby Foundation before the match. Gates will open at 6 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from September 1, 2022
- TinCaps Game Information: September 1 vs. West Michigan - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Closer Kubo Promoted to Midland - Lansing Lugnuts
- Peoria Chiefs Drop 2023 Schedule - Peoria Chiefs
- Rugby: Battle for the Mitten Returns in 2022 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: September 6-11 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dragons on TV Saturday & Sunday on Dayton's CW - Dayton Dragons
- Dragons Post-Game Fireworks Show Set for Saturday Night, Presented by Associated Builders and Contractors - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM Game) - Dayton Dragons
- 2022 South Bend Cubs Playoff Ticket Information - South Bend Cubs
- Whitecaps Hang On, Remain Three Back - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Aliendo, Murray Mash Homers in Cubs' 4-2 Win - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps Tally 12 Hits, But Fall - Fort Wayne TinCaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lansing Lugnuts Stories
- Closer Kubo Promoted to Midland
- Rugby: Battle for the Mitten Returns in 2022
- Aliendo HR Helps Cubs Double Up Lugs
- Walkinshaw Promoted
- Lugnuts Announce 2023 Schedule