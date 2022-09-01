Rugby: Battle for the Mitten Returns in 2022

September 1, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University Club Rugby will challenge the University of Michigan in the Battle for the Mitten, to be held at 7 p.m. on October 28th at JacksonÂ® Field©, the home of the Lansing Lugnuts.

Tickets are available via lansinglugnuts.com or by calling (517) 485-4500, ranging from $12 in the seating bowl to $40 in the suite level lounge, The Clubhouse.

This is the third Battle for the Mitten between the Spartans and Wolverines, but the first since 2019.

"After two years navigating through the pandemic, Michigan and Michigan State Rugby are ready to bring the Battle for Mitten back to Jackson Field!" said Michigan State University Club Rugby president Josh Ressio. "As collegiate rugby continues to grow in popularity across the country, this event will be a great chance to showcase the efforts each club is doing to grow and develop high quality talent in the state of Michigan.

"We appreciate all the support from the Lansing Lugnuts and the Greater Lansing Sports Authority to help bring high quality rugby to downtown Lansing."

"We're thrilled to bring the Battle for the Mitten back to Jackson Field. This has been a fan favorite event since its inception in 2018 and showcases the full spectrum of sports that can be hosted here," said Lansing Lugnuts general manager Tyler Parsons. "Rugby is a sport that has been growing across the country and anytime we can pit rivals like Michigan State and Michigan against each other, we know it will be a competitive and energetic atmosphere."

A youth clinic will be presented by the Capital Area Rugby Foundation before the match. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.