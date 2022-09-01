Cubs Tally 8th Straight Win at Home and Stay Undefeated on Marquee

SOUTH BEND, IN - Luis Devers dealt, the bullpen shined, and the Cubs just kept things rolling with another victory, their fourth in a row and eighth in a row at home.

At this point you know what you're getting from Luis Devers. He's as lethal and as consistent as a starter can be. For the fourth start in a row he went exactly five innings and allowed one run, and he's been so dominant his ERA with South Bend has actually gone up after each of those four outings.

Devers allowed three hits in the second inning that led to the lone run. Cooper Bowman's sac-fly to left field got the Lugnuts on the board first but Devers struck out top-10 A's prospect Max Muncy to end the inning, leaving two runners stranded in scoring position.

South Bend got a triple from Pete Crow-Armstrong in the third inning on a gap shot out to right-center and tied the game on a Jordan Nwogu ground out. Two innings later Nwogu picked up another RBI, ripping a single to plate the birthday boy Fabian Pertuz.

With how well the Cubs were cooking on the mound, the offense really didn't need to do any more. Riley Martin took the ball after Devers and tossed two innings allowing just one hit and no runs, while Michael McAvene then came in and matched him, picking up the six out save allowing no runs on one hit.

In the eighth the Cubs did add some insurance. With one out Owen Caissie hit a dribbler up the third base line for an infield single and with two away he scored on a Yohendrick Pinango double slapped down the line in right.

The Cubs are riding high with just nine games left in the season, having won their fourth straight and taken the first three games of their final homestand of the season. South Bend is also now 8-0 on Marquee Sports Network this season.

