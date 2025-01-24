Whitecaps FC Acquire Forward Jayden Nelson from Norwegian Side Rosenborg
January 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Friday that the club has acquired Canadian international forward Jayden Nelson via transfer from Norwegian side Rosenborg. The 22-year-old agreed to a contract through 2028, with a club option for 2029. Nelson will officially join the club's Major League Soccer roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and medical.
Whitecaps FC forward Jayden Nelson
Eight goals, nine assists in 44 appearances across all competitions with Rosenborg
2020 Canadian Championship winner
Two goals in five appearances with Canada's men's national team
Named 2019 Canadian Youth International Player of the Year by Canada Soccer
124 appearances at the professional club level "We are very familiar with Jayden's qualities, as he was always a threat when we played him," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "He is a young and dynamic attacking player with a mix of experience, as well as a potential for growth. We're excited to welcome Jayden to Vancouver and help him continue to take the next step from where he was one year ago."
Nelson arrives in Vancouver having spent the last four months on loan with 2.Bundesliga side SSV Ulm 1846. The native of Brampton, Ontario made one start and six appearances during his stint in Germany.
"I'm happy to be back in Canada and grateful for the opportunity that Vancouver has given to me," added Nelson. "I have a lot to prove to not only the fans but to myself and I can't wait to give my all for this club."
Nelson, who originally joined Rosenborg via transfer from Toronto FC, recorded eight goals, as well as nine assists, in 29 starts and 44 appearances across all competitions for the Norwegian side. The forward also made two appearances and scored one goal with Rosenborg II during a short loan spell after joining the club.
A Toronto FC academy product, Nelson signed with the first team in January 2020 and went on to record 34 starts, 50 appearances, one goal and three assists across all competitions for the club. One of his starts came in the 2020 Canadian Championship Final, as he helped Toronto win the Voyageurs Cup. Prior to joining the first team, Nelson played one season with Toronto FC II in USL League 1, notching three assists across six starts and 14 appearances. Nelson also had a loan spell with Toronto FC II as a member of the first team in 2021, tallying three goals and an assist in eight starts.
Throughout his career, Nelson has amassed 124 appearances at the professional club level.
Internationally, Nelson has earned five caps for Canada's men's national team. He made his international debut in a friendly against Barbados in January 2020 and scored his first international goal a week later in another friendly against the Carribean side. Fast forward to 2023, Nelson was named to Canada's final roster for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup and scored his second international goal in a 4-2 victory over Cuba in the group stages.
Nelson has also represented Canada at the U-15 and U-17 levels, earning call-ups to the 2017 Concacaf Boys U-15 Championship, the 2019 Concacaf Boys U-17 Championship, and the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup. In addition, Nelson was the recipient of the 2019 Canadian Youth International Player of the Year award from Canada Soccer.
In his youth, Nelson played with his local club Brampton YSC before joining Toronto FC's academy program at age 14. He then spent some time playing with Toronto FC III in League1 Ontario.
TRANSACTION: On January 24, 2025, Whitecaps FC acquire forward Jayden Nelson via transfer from Norwegian side Rosenborg. Nelson agreed to a contract through 2028, with a club option for 2029.
Jayden Nelson
Pronunciation: JAY-den nel-SON
Position: Forward
Height: 5-09
Weight: 160 pounds
Date of Birth: September 26, 2002 in Brampton, Ontario
Hometown: Brampton, Ontario
Citizenship: Canada
Status: Domestic
Previous Clubs: Rosenborg (2023-25), SSV Ulm 1846 (2024-25 - on loan), Rosenborg II (2023 - on loan), Toronto FC (2020-22), Toronto FC II (2021 - on loan, 2019)
Youth Clubs: Toronto FC, Brampton YSC
Instagram: @jaydennelsonn
Twitter/X: @JaydenNelson__
